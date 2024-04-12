What Happened To F. Lee Bailey, O.J. Simpson's 'Dream Team' Lawyer?

O.J. Simpson's case was unlike anything anyone had seen before, and it featured a dream team of lawyers who helped him get acquitted. While you may be familiar with the key players of Simpson's legal team, like Robert Shapiro and Johnnie Cochran, F. Lee Bailey was also an integral part of the group — but what happened to him since?

In 1994, Bailey was hired as part of Simpson's defense team after he was accused of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. Even though it may have seemed the odds were stacked against him, Simpson's lawyers weren't going down without a fight. They centered their defense around authorities mishandling evidence, as well as insinuating that many LAPD officials were racist. Bailey may not have been considered one of the top dogs in the case but his cross-examination of Mark Fuhrman became a stand-out moment in the trial.

Fuhrman was a controversial LAPD figure who took the stand. Bailey addressed claims of Fuhrman being racist and using the n-word. Looking back at this case, this cross-examination stands as a crucial moment in the trial, as it showed that race could have played a part in the LAPD's investigation of Simpson. As everyone will recall, the former NFL star was acquitted and Simpson's dream team was praised for its success. However, in the years since, people have forgotten about the once-famous lawyers. Here's what Bailey has been up to since the '90s.