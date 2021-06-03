Inside The Death Of Famed O.J. Simpson Lawyer, F. Lee Bailey

Lawyer F. Lee Bailey, famous for defending O.J. Simpson, died on June 3, 2021, according to The New York Times. His son confirmed that Bailey died at the age of 87 while in hospice, but did not give a reason for his father's death.

Bailey was part of the "dream team" of lawyers defending Simpson in his 1995 murder trial for the death of Nicole Simpson and Ronald Goldman, who died in 1994, according to CNN. This team included Johnnie Cochran, a civil rights attorney, Barry Scheck, a DNA expert, and attorney Alan Dershowitz.

In fact, on June 3, Simpson tweeted about the death of the famous lawyer. "I lost a great one. F Lee Bailey you will be missed," the former football player said, adding a video clip where he called Bailey "one of the great lawyers of our time." While Simpson might have been one of Bailey's most famous cases, the lawyer had a shocking lineup of high-profile cases. Here's the scoop.