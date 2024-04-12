Kimora Lee Simmons' Daughter Opens Up After Split From 65-Year-Old Beau In True Gen Z Fashion

When Kimora Lee Simmons' lookalike daughter Aoki Lee Simmons reacted to her split from Vittorio Assaf, she did it in a way that's true to form for the generation that can't leave the house without their Stanley cups. Apparently, what Aoki is sipping from her trendy tumbler these days is some blue brew.

Celebrity relationships with uncomfortable age gaps always garner a lot of attention, so 21-year-old Aoki became the tabloid topic du jour when she was photographed kissing 65-year-old Assaf during a trip to St. Barts. The model even had the sexagenarian restaurateur playing the role of her dutiful Instagram BF by getting him to snap pics of her posing in the sand. But just two days after images of their trip went viral, a source told Page Six the pair had parted ways. Aoki seemingly confirmed this with a mood update. "I'm depresso espresso," she wrote on her Instagram Story (via Page Six). Luckily for oldsters who never have any clue what Zoomers are talking about, Urban Dictionary is here to help. One popular definition of "depresso espresso" is "a fun way to say depression."

After seemingly addressing her breakup, Aoki did something else that's very Gen Z: she abruptly switched topics by giving fans an update on an unrelated saga. "But I did indeed have to share I FOUND WHERE ALL MY PACKAGES [HAVE] BEEN GOING TOO?" she added. Unfortunately, the internet wasn't ready to let Aoki change the narrative just yet.