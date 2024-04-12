Trial Witness Kato Kaelin Speaks Out About O.J. Simpson's Death

O.J. Simpson died on April 10, and with the news of his passing, many have spoken out about the polarizing figure including trial witness Kato Kaelin.

News of the former NFL star's death was posted on his X account, formerly known as Twitter, revealing he passed away from cancer. Simpson had a controversial life, as all eyes were on him for the murder case of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in the mid-'90s. People watched every step of the trial to see whether Simpson would be convicted or not, and you may remember Kaelin took the stand during this controversial case, becoming a key testimony as he was in the guest house that night of the murders.

Kaelin has since taken the time to speak out about Simpson's death. Posting a video on X, the former trial witness expressed his sorrow for Simpson's kids. He said, "Foremost, I'd like to express my condolences to the children, to Sydney and to Justin, to Jason, and Arnelle. They lost their father and that is never easy." While Kaelin quickly addressed the Simpson bunch, he also spoke about the Goldman and Brown families during this time. He said, "I wish to express my love and compassion to the Goldmans. To Fred, and to Kim. I hope you find closure." He concluded, "And finally, to the family of the beautiful Nicole Brown Simpson: May we always cherish her memories. Nicole was a beacon of light that burned bright. May we never forget her."