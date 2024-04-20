Arnold Schwarzenegger Poked Fun At Travis Kelce Over This Previous Dig

Arnold Schwarzenegger was a guest on Travis Kelce's podcast where he spoke to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end about comments previously made on the show about the veteran actor. The issue originated in May 2023 when the tight end had a disagreement with his brother (and co-host), Jason Kelce, on an episode of their "New Heights" podcast. The two pondered over who they would hypothetically want to lead Earth against an alien invasion. "I'm sending The Rock. Just a physical specimen," Travis said. "I think his WWE career kind of exceeds anything that Schwarzenegger did."

The ensuing argument offered an inside look into the Kelce brothers' relationship as the two bickered. "Well, you are f***ing out of your mind," Jason replied. "And I think he's stronger than Schwarzenegger," Travis countered.

The debate of Schwarzenegger versus Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made its way back to "The Terminator" star, who addressed the debate when he was a guest on "New Heights" on April 4. Fortunately for Travis, the movie star was magnanimous. "[Travis] was partially right because The Rock is stronger now than I am," Schwarzenegger said. "He has more muscles than I have right now." That allowed the Super Bowl champion to breathe a sigh of relief. "You're a good man. My tail was between my legs as you walked in here," Travis said.

Fans were impressed with how the Kelce brothers allowed Schwarzenegger to speak his piece. Later in the interview, the "True Lies" star gave insight into his relationship with The Rock.