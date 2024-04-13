Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Has Us Doing A Double Take On The Red Carpet (Shiloh, Is That You?)
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's genetics just hit Ctrl + C when Jolie was pregnant with Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. However, it's not her twin brother who Vivienne most closely resembles; she's become the spitting image of her older sister. The Jolie-Pitt kids are growing up so fast, and it's hard to believe that Vivienne is about to be old enough to get her driver's license. The 15-year-old has undergone a height transformation just like Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and is possibly taking style notes from her big sis.
For the Broadway premiere of "The Outsiders," Vivienne rocked a casual look. She hit the red carpet in a baggy, dark blue jumpsuit and gray canvas sneakers. Shiloh has also opted for comfort over style in the past, such as when she wore baggy, distressed jeans and a dark hoodie to the 2021 premiere of the documentary "Paper & Glue." The sneakers on her feet were nearly identical to Vivienne's. But when she strode into Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre with her mom, Vivienne was twinning with someone else: composer Justin Levine. He was wearing matching coveralls and his hair was styled like that of the play's greasers. He and Vivienne were both possibly paying homage to the characters' blue-collar garb. Jolie, who is one of the show's producers, opted for a more elegant ensemble: a gold gown and tan cape. According to the mom, she has Vivienne to thank for her involvement with the play.
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt has been working with her mom
Angelina Jolie told The New York Times that she signed on to produce "The Outsiders" because Vivienne Jolie-Pitt became a massive fan of the play based on S.E. Hinton's coming-of-age novel after seeing it several times at the La Jolla Playhouse. It also seems Vivienne is following in her mother's footsteps by learning everything she can about bringing a big theatrical production to life. But whereas Jolie learned the ropes as an actor before transitioning to producing, Vivienne was given a job as an assistant producer on the stage show.
Jolie mentioned Vivienne's jumpsuit while speaking to Extra about the teen's new job. The proud mom revealed that Vivienne had been working closely with Justin Levine, who composed the show's music and collaborated on its book. "You can tell by choice of attire, which team she's on ... She's on the music, writer, and greaser team," Jolie said.
In an interview with People, Jolie revealed that Vivienne has been very dedicated to her job. "She'll correct me," she said. "She'll say, 'Didn't you read the memo? We have to do this. We have to go through this.'" It sounds like the teen might have discovered that she's more comfortable working behind the scenes after appearing alongside her mom in "Maleficent" as a toddler. However, Jolie told British Vogue that Vivienne only got cast in the film because all the child actors who auditioned were too terrified of her Maleficent costume.