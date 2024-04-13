Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Has Us Doing A Double Take On The Red Carpet (Shiloh, Is That You?)

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's genetics just hit Ctrl + C when Jolie was pregnant with Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. However, it's not her twin brother who Vivienne most closely resembles; she's become the spitting image of her older sister. The Jolie-Pitt kids are growing up so fast, and it's hard to believe that Vivienne is about to be old enough to get her driver's license. The 15-year-old has undergone a height transformation just like Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and is possibly taking style notes from her big sis.

For the Broadway premiere of "The Outsiders," Vivienne rocked a casual look. She hit the red carpet in a baggy, dark blue jumpsuit and gray canvas sneakers. Shiloh has also opted for comfort over style in the past, such as when she wore baggy, distressed jeans and a dark hoodie to the 2021 premiere of the documentary "Paper & Glue." The sneakers on her feet were nearly identical to Vivienne's. But when she strode into Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre with her mom, Vivienne was twinning with someone else: composer Justin Levine. He was wearing matching coveralls and his hair was styled like that of the play's greasers. He and Vivienne were both possibly paying homage to the characters' blue-collar garb. Jolie, who is one of the show's producers, opted for a more elegant ensemble: a gold gown and tan cape. According to the mom, she has Vivienne to thank for her involvement with the play.