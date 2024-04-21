Inside Hallmark's Victor Webster & Shantel VanSanten's Divorce

Hallmark co-stars-turned-IRL-married-couple Victor Webster and Shantel VanSanten went all out for their 2021 nuptials. However, in 2023, the couple went their separate ways. And, while neither actor has spoken about the cause of the divorce, there are some clues.

Back in 2021, VanSanten spoke to Brides about her and Webster's decision to have three weddings. As she explained to the outlet, they'd already planned on ceremonies in both California and Minnesota to make it possible for family who couldn't travel to attend. However, VanSanten suffered a tragic loss just before the wedding, so they decided to do a civil ceremony on her grandparents' wedding anniversary as well, at the Pasadena City Hall. The story shared with the outlet indicated a super sweet, touchingly close relationship — so it certainly came as a shock when court documents revealed that they'd split in 2023.

The first to file was Webster. In April 2023, TMZ reported that he'd named January 10, 2023, as the separation date. However, there wasn't much else to go on. In fact, the outlet noted that Webster hadn't even confirmed if the reason for the split was irreconcilable differences. Granted, a few months later, in a filing of her own, VanSanten revealed that it was the case. As was reported by People in June 2023, VanSanten named irreconcilable differences and revealed that they were in mediation.