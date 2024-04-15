The Worst-Dressed Celebs At Coachella 2024
Music festival season has arrived and the Coachella 2024 lineup did not disappoint... though, unfortunately, some of the celebrity fashion did. While many music lovers travel annually to Indio, California to watch their favorite artists perform live, we all know that the fashion can make or break the experience. Some Coachella attendees spend weeks planning their festival outfits, which can include anything from a glow-in-the-dark ensemble to a boho-chic flowy dress.
This year, one of the biggest celebrity sightings was Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Swift kept her look classy and simple, with a black leather jacket and short pleated skirt, accessorized with a green "New Heights" cap — a nod to her beau's podcast. Kendall Jenner had the same idea, with a gray hoodie and plain black jeans. And then, there were some stars who took some sartorial risks which did not land. We give them props for trying, of course, but there's a reason they landed on our Coachella 2024 worst-dressed list.
Teresa Giudice's Cowgirl Barbie look
Teresa Giudice decided to take the reins in her pink cowboy hat and bubblegum-colored one-piece bathing suit, rainbow-crocheted sweater, and matching shorts. But, instead of her 'fit being "Yee-haw!" it was more, "Hell, naw." Her over-the-top pink color scheme was a bit too much, and looked like it was put together by a 5-year-old. We know Giudice isn't known for her fashion sense and while the hat by itself might have looked cute, the swimsuit was bizarre and she should have left out one or two "ingrediences" from her overall aesthetic.
Simu Liu didn't try at all
We understand wanting to be comfortable at Coachella while dancing and standing around for hours, but Simu Liu's outfit was uninspiring. The "Barbie" actor chose a plain white tank tucked into a pair of black pants with a pair of running sneakers. While the tank looked like an expensive purchase — certainly not a Hanes brand — we think his whole look could have been elevated with a cooler pair of kicks. Instead, his footwear screamed "dad at the playground," not "best-dressed celeb." Liu's entire vibe was far from "Kenough."
Gwen Stefani went mad for plaid
Gwen Stefani has always had an eclectic style. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't. Her Coachella 2024 ensemble was a plaid hodgepodge of a bra top, peekaboo pants, and jacket — all of which looked like neckties hastily sewn together. We love that she reunited with her former bandmates Adrian Young, Tony Kanal, and Tom Dumont, but her outfit was "no doubt" one of her most confusing yet. We just hope Stefani didn't trip over one of the many hanging fabric pieces.
Billie Eilish took oversized to a whole new level
Billie Eilish is known for her big, baggy fashion sense, but she went a few sizes up for her Coachella 2024 performance with Lana Del Ray. The "Ocean Eyes" singer donned a beige, plaid button-down shirt that hung down to her knees and wide-legged denim shorts that almost hit her ankles. The loose 'fit stood in stark contrast with Del Ray, who wore a sparkly blue dress and glittery knee-high boots. One thing's for sure, we can always count on Eilish to keep us guessing!
Amber Rose woke up and chose floral
Amber Rose chose a bright red and white floral jumpsuit for her Coachella 2024 look, which may have been okay by itself. However, the model also wore a matching hat and purse — and we mean matching. (Yes, they were all the same pattern.) Perhaps she had some extra fabric left over from her one-piece garment and decided to make accessories with it? But it definitely had a dizzying effect. At least she didn't have to worry about clashing — and we have to give her props for the bodysuit's amazing fit!
Ice Spice's bodysuit looked painful
Ice Spice was spotted with her gal pal Taylor Swift as they enjoyed Coachella's festivities, but the "Pretty Girl" rapper switched to performer mode as she took the stage with her rendition of Swift's "Karma." Ice Spice was 'fit to be tied, so to speak, as she wore a lacy black bodysuit held together by string on her sides and arms. All in all, it was a cute look, but the ties looked a little too tight for comfort. Ice Spice made her mark, but we're pretty sure those strings did, too.
Tyler, the Creator dressed as a Boy Scout
As the Boy Scouts say, "Be prepared," and Tyler, the Creator definitely was during his Coachella performance. The "Call Me" singer started off his set by showing the audience a video in which he quit rapping to become a park ranger. He then burst onto the stage wearing a khaki brown Boy Scout uniform complete with a necktie and park ranger hat. Thankfully, it was all part of his act, and Tyler, the Creator has not left the music industry to put out forest fires.