The Worst-Dressed Celebs At Coachella 2024

Music festival season has arrived and the Coachella 2024 lineup did not disappoint... though, unfortunately, some of the celebrity fashion did. While many music lovers travel annually to Indio, California to watch their favorite artists perform live, we all know that the fashion can make or break the experience. Some Coachella attendees spend weeks planning their festival outfits, which can include anything from a glow-in-the-dark ensemble to a boho-chic flowy dress.

This year, one of the biggest celebrity sightings was Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Swift kept her look classy and simple, with a black leather jacket and short pleated skirt, accessorized with a green "New Heights" cap — a nod to her beau's podcast. Kendall Jenner had the same idea, with a gray hoodie and plain black jeans. And then, there were some stars who took some sartorial risks which did not land. We give them props for trying, of course, but there's a reason they landed on our Coachella 2024 worst-dressed list.