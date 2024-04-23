Former Trump Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Looks So Different Without Makeup

Kayleigh McEnany looks a lot different when she's not all dolled up for TV.

McEnany may have left her brief post as Donald Trump's press secretary as he departed the White House in 2021, but she quickly moved on to an equally public venue. By March of that year, McEnany had landed a television role with Fox News, the network she has been with for the past three years. As of April 2024, McEnany co-hosts "Outnumbered," alongside fellow Republican correspondents Harris Faulkner and Emily Compagno. Similar to her Instagram welcome post, McEnany usually wears a full face of makeup during her daytime hosting gig. And while everyone's makeup routine varies greatly, you can probably assume this includes foundation, concealer, lipstick, mascara, and lashes.

However, not even McEnany wears makeup 24/7. Over the years, McEnany has been spotted out a few times sans the glam, and like most people, she looks a lot different. In 2021, the Daily Mail published photos of McEnany during the last days of Trump's presidency as she ran errands in Tampa, Florida. During one of the snapshots, McEnany could be seen sporting makeup-free skin and a low bun positioned at the base of her neck. She wore a baby blue racerback top and black shorts — which was a far cry from the business casual attire she usually wears on Fox News. But it wouldn't be the last time!