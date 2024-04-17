All The Taylor Swift Songs That Hinted At Trouble With Joe Alwyn

Swifties have been waiting on tenterhooks since Taylor Swift announced at the 2024 Grammys that she'd be releasing her new album "The Tortured Poets Department" on April 19. Soon afterward, the "Cruel Summer" singer shared several versions of the cover art for the album on her Instagram, as well as the tracks, which include songs, "So Long, London," and "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys." As we all know, Swift loves to write about her relationships and breakups and it's pretty obvious that those songs are about her ex, Joe Alwyn. In fact, the album's name seems to be shade at Alwyn's group text name with his friends, which he revealed to be the Tortured Man Club, per Variety.

While fans have to wait for Swift's new album to drop to decipher all the lyrics and Easter eggs about Alwyn of her "Tortured Poets Department" songs, they can still go back in time and do some detective work to see what led up to their split. Swift likely left clues in her curated playlists for Apple Music, which are split into the five stages of grief — all named after her "TPD" songs. "Lover" is in the "denial" category and is definitely about Swift falling for the "Boy Erased" actor. However, songs in her "anger" and "acceptance" lists hint that cracks were forming in their relationship, eventually causing Swift and Alwyn's quiet breakup.