The Biggest Rumors About Dwayne Johnson To Ever Hit The Internet
From the WWE to the big screen, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has had more rumors trailing him than a Hollywood blockbuster has plot twists. On several occasions, Johnson has teased a potential career in politics which has led to speculation that the "Pain & Gain" actor set his sights on becoming the president. Murmurs of The Rock becoming the POTUS started in 2017 when he spoke to Variety and mentioned that his movie slate was too full for the upcoming election but a "realistic consideration would be 2024."
Following the 2020 election cycle, Johnson fanned presidential rumors by reposting a poll to Instagram which showed that the public was in favor of the wrestler-turned-actor entering the arena of politics. "[I]f it ever happens it'd be my honor to serve you, the people," Johnson wrote in April 2021. A year later, he spoke about those polls catching his attention. "I'm just really grounded and humbled by the interest on both sides," he told CNN while mentioning that his focus remained on his family and any political aspirations.
In November 2023, Johnson revealed he was still considering running for president. "I think down the road, for sure," he said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" at the time. While he played along with talk of a presidential bid, that's hardly the juiciest rumor about the star to light up the internet.
Dwyane Johnson's steroid use
Joe Rogan made some inflammatory comments about Dwayne Johnson in December 2022. On an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," the podcast host was talking about how Brian "The Liver King" Johnson, was exposed for his steroid use. Rogan suggested Johnson was also using steroids and should confess. "I need to talk to you because the Rock's been lying. There's not a f**king chance in hell he's clean," Rogan said (via the New York Post). "Not a chance in hell. As big as the Rock is, at 50? He's so massive, and he's so different than he was when he was 30."
Years earlier, The Rock had come clean about his steroid use, but said he only experimented in his youth. "I tried it," he told MTV News in March 2009. "Me and my buddies tried it back in the day when I was 18 or 19. Didn't know what we were doing." That conversation of steroid use came up as many well-known athletes were being exposed for using performance-enhancing drugs. "It's not as prevalent today in our sports as it was 10 years ago," Johnson added. Despite Rogan's claims, Johnson has consistently maintained that his physique is naturally built. "Sure, you get a lot of people out there who will suspect, and say s**t," he told Fortune magazine in October 2014. "They want to negate the hard work you put in," Johnson said.
Steroid-use rumors were small compared to other unsubstantiated claims.
Multiple death hoaxes
Perhaps the most haunting rumors that have circulated during Dwayne Johnson's career were those claiming he died. These were not isolated instances and happened on multiple occasions. The first notable time The Rock was a victim of a death hoax came in 2011. News of his demise picked up so much momentum that the "Walking Tall" star addressed the reports on social media. "Rumours of my death are false — I'm still 'Bringin' It' 24hrs a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year," Johnson wrote on Facebook at the time (via Metro). He also took to X, formerly Twitter, to denounce the fake news. "I would love to meet the person who is starting rumors of my death — to show them how a dead foot feels up their a**," Johnson tweeted in May 2011.
Unfortunately, another death hoax gained traction in June 2014. A website called Global Associated News reported that Johnson perished while filming in New Zealand. "Preliminary reports from New Zealand Police officials indicate that the actor fell more than 60 feet to his death," the website claimed, according to Independent. Five years later, Johnson was again the victim of a fake viral news story. An image shared on social media attempted to falsely represent the report as coming from the BBC. "BBC: Dwayne The Rock Johnson Dies at 47 after a terrible stunt attempted failed," it read, but that, too, was fake.
The death of The Rock's friendship with Vin Diesel was later a cause of speculation.
History of Dwayne Johnson's beef with Vin Diesel
What started as a cryptic post from Dwayne Johnson had people asking what caused The Rock's feud with Vin Diesel. The rumor began in August 2016, when Johnson made an Instagram post about working on the "Fast & Furious" movies. "It seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you're right," he wrote in the since-deleted post, according to Us Weekly. That caption was reportedly directed at Diesel, and rumors began to swirl about major friction between the two stars on set. The following year, the "XXX" actor commented on rumors of a possible falling out. "I think some things may be blown out of proportion," he told USA Today in April 2017, seemingly confirming the whispers of a rift.
Four years later, the animosity between the pair remained. Sitting down for an interview with Men's Health in June 2021, Diesel claimed he was simply giving The Rock "tough love" on set as a form of motivation. "I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I'll leave it at that," Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter when asked about those comments.
It was not until June 2023 that the pair buried the hatchet. Johnson revealed that he was rejoining the "Fast & Furious" franchise. "Despite us having our differences, me and Vin, we've been like brothers for years," Johnson wrote on X. Going back to the "Fast & Furious" wasn't the only major return Johnson hinted at that had fans buzzing.
The Rock retires then returns to the ring
Ever since Dwayne Johnson left the WWE to pursue acting full-time, there have been rumors of him returning to the ring. Fans were elated in March 2011 when the "Skyscraper" actor said he was coming back to wrestling. "When I left the business seven years ago, I quietly walked away," he told Entertainment Weekly at the time. "I always knew I'd come back." The Rock appeared in a few matches, but his last bout was in 2016, which made fans wonder if he had retired for good.
Years after his last match, Johnson dropped major hints that he would get back in the ring for Wrestlemania 39 in April 2023. He spoke about facing off against Roman Reigns, but the event came and went without The Rock returning. Later that year, WWE journalist Dave Meltzer reported that the People's Champ could step into the ring for the Summer Slam. "I don't know if Dwayne Johnson will come back, but if he's going to do it for something, it's gonna be for 50,000 fans in Detroit," Meltzer said on "Wrestling Observer Radio" in July 2023 (via Bleacher Report).
Finally, after hints and rumors, Johnson announced he had not said bye to his WWE career just yet and that he would be facing Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 40. "The world's not ready ... A match that big can only happen at WrestleMania," The Rock said on "Monday Night Raw" in January 2024. Besides career rumors, other more salacious rumors followed Johnson.
An actor made cheating allegations
Actor Robbin Young claimed she had a tryst with Dwayne Johnson when he was married to his ex-wife. In 2018, Young — an actor who appeared in such films as "For Your Eyes Only" and "Night Shift" in the '80s — said that she and Johnson were intimate in May 2004. What makes that rumor so salacious is that Johnson was married to his first wife, Dany Garcia, at the time. "I met Dwayne Johnson at Tabu Lounge, MGM Las Vegas. After talking for hours he invited me to his suite #61308 at Mandalay Bay ... Our affair begins that night (audio tapes for proof)," Young wrote on X in December 2018.
The next year, when Johnson tied the knot with his second wife, Lauren Hashian, in August 2019, Young brought up her supposed romance with the "Rampage" star once again. "I didn't know Dwayne Johnson was married when we met," Young wrote in response to a fan claiming she was disgruntled about Johnson finding love. In the second part of her tweet, the former Bond Girl took shots at Johnson. "I'm not 'bitter he didn't choose' me, because to be honest #TheRock is a lousy f**k," she wrote.
Meanwhile, Johnson never replied to the tweets or claims made by Young. Johnson also famously stayed on good terms with his ex following their split, and the pair purchased the XFL together in 2023.