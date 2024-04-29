The Biggest Rumors About Dwayne Johnson To Ever Hit The Internet

From the WWE to the big screen, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has had more rumors trailing him than a Hollywood blockbuster has plot twists. On several occasions, Johnson has teased a potential career in politics which has led to speculation that the "Pain & Gain" actor set his sights on becoming the president. Murmurs of The Rock becoming the POTUS started in 2017 when he spoke to Variety and mentioned that his movie slate was too full for the upcoming election but a "realistic consideration would be 2024."

Following the 2020 election cycle, Johnson fanned presidential rumors by reposting a poll to Instagram which showed that the public was in favor of the wrestler-turned-actor entering the arena of politics. "[I]f it ever happens it'd be my honor to serve you, the people," Johnson wrote in April 2021. A year later, he spoke about those polls catching his attention. "I'm just really grounded and humbled by the interest on both sides," he told CNN while mentioning that his focus remained on his family and any political aspirations.

In November 2023, Johnson revealed he was still considering running for president. "I think down the road, for sure," he said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" at the time. While he played along with talk of a presidential bid, that's hardly the juiciest rumor about the star to light up the internet.