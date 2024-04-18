Allman Brothers Band's Dickey Betts Dead At 80

Allman Brothers Band member Richard "Dickey" Betts died on April 18 at the age of 80. The news was confirmed by his family in a post to his Instagram page. "It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the Betts family announce the peaceful passing of Forrest Richard 'Dickey' Betts," they wrote while mentioning he died at his home in Florida. Details were sparse following the announcement. "At this difficult time, the family asks for prayers and respect for their privacy in the coming days," the family added.

Betts was part of the original Allman Brothers Band from 1969 until their split 1976. He rejoined the band sporadically over the years for various reunion shows. But, in 2000, the band fired him, citing a decline in his guitar-playing ability. After retiring, Betts decided to hit the road again with a solo tour to continue the Allman Brothers legacy. "Well, I got bored as hell sitting around here," he told Billboard in 2018, noting that an interview with Rolling Stone drummed up excitement from promoters at the time. Later that year, Betts underwent successful brain surgery after a slip and fall accident, though he ultimately experienced a minor stroke in the aftermath.

More to come...