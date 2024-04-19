What's The Real Meaning Of But Daddy I Love Him By Taylor Swift?
Of all the 16 tracks that were announced on Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" ahead of its April 19 release, few had fans raising their eyebrows quite like "But Daddy I Love Him." The statement of defiance seems out of left field for noted good-girl Miss Americana, and in some ways, sounds more like the title of a Lana Del Ray song. But though Swift has admitted to being influenced by the sad girl singer, track six on TTPD bears no resemblance to the slow indie tunes of Swift's crooner friend. Rather, it is an upbeat country pop bop evoking the same romantic runaway-with-me vibes of "Fearless'" "Love Story" and "1989's" "Wildest Dreams."
Although Swift hasn't said much about the track herself, fans have quickly gleaned that the folky tune is not really a typical love song, if even one at all. Instead, it's more of a tongue-in-cheek, defiant statement against those who try to yuck your yum, or particularly, those who believe they have right to tell you who you shouldn't love.
'But Daddy I Love Him' defends young love and any risk that comes with it
Let's get one thing clear about "But Daddy I Love Him." Swift is not speaking to her actual father, Scott Swift. Instead, she appears to be making a tongue-in-cheek reference to the 1989 film "The Little Mermaid" or rather, the meme, which depicts Ariel, a petulant 16-year-old mermaid, using this exact statement to defend her quest to put her life at risk in pursuit of love. The statement and clip has been meme-fied ad nauseum on TikTok, often by people defending their romantic interests.
Swift appears to be echoing the character's sentiment in the chorus of "But Daddy I Love Him," weaving an image of herself being so caught up in the haze of love that it may well look like delusion. Lyrics like "Now I'm running' with my dress unbuttoned, screaming, 'But daddy I love him,'" evoke that very same imagery of Disney princesses (or even that of Juliet in "Romeo and Juliet") risking it all for love despite the fact that others in their life believe that it's the wrong choice for her. In Swift's case though, she's not backing down. "I know he's crazy but he's the one that I want" she proudly declares two lines later.
This doesn't mean Swift isn't aware that people are judging her; in the first verse, she directly makes references to "Hannahs" and "Sarahs" in church who "clutch their pearls" and declare "What a mess" as they watch Swift fall for a man they do not approve of. But rather than retreat, Swift instead toys with their judgmental attitude, and jokes, "I'm having his baby ... no I'm not, but you should've seen your faces."
It may also be a defiant clapback against fans who criticize her relationships
Though we don't have confirmation from Swift herself of who "But Daddy I Love Him" is really about, some fans have already speculated the track takes inspiration from the backlash that surrounded her relationship with Matty Healy. After news broke that Swift was dating The 1975 frontman in April 2023, a wave of criticism moved across X and TikTok, with many fans expressing their disapproval and begging the singer to break up with him. Some even accused Swift of being complicit with Healy's questionable behavior and views, while others declaring it was enough to make them leave the fandom. The lyric, "Soon enough the elders had convened down at the City Hall 'Stay away from her," appears to be an on-the-nose reference to the viral trend that saw the fandom insisting that Healy should back off Swift, while the repeat references to church critics suggests a dismissal toward those who found Healy too unsavory a figure for Swift to date.
To make matters more complicated, TMZ reported that Healy's negative press didn't influence Swift's decision to actually break up with him at all. In fact, according to Buzzfeed News, days after the 1975 frontman's offensive comments about Ice Spice went viral, Swift proudly declared to a stadium of fans she was the happiest she'd ever been, which some interpreted as a defense of her relationship. Although no longer dating Healy, Swift appears to doubles down on this same defense in one of her most lyrically dense bridges to date on "But Daddy I Love him," "God save the most judgmental creeps who say they want what's best for me Sanctimoniously performing soliloquies I'll never see/ Thinking it can change the beat of my heart when he touches me'" For Swift, anyone who doesn't support her loving who she wants to love does not support her. "I'd rather burn my whole life down than to listen to one more second of this b****** and moaning." Okay, Taylor. Point noted.