What's The Real Meaning Of LOML By Taylor Swift? Let's Break It Down

The title of "The Tortured Poets Department" seemed to hint that Taylor Swift is still hung up on Joe Alwyn, and as Swifties listen to songs such as "Fortnight" and "LOML," they're discovering that their idol has, indeed, dropped another breakup album. Swift announced that "TTPD" was coming as she displayed more and more signs that her relationship with Travis Kelce was getting serious, so it seemed possible that "LOML" was about her discovering that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end just might be the one. But while one might assume that "LOML" stands for "Love of My Life," the title is a clever misdirect.

Swift's use of an acronym conveys an untroubled attitude; we don't usually use text speak when addressing heavy topics such as heartbreak. Rather, it seems like a term of endearment Swift might playfully use for a lover. Instead, over meditative piano music, listeners hear the singer reminisce about a lost love hard to replicate (Sorry, Trav). "I felt a glow like this, never before and never since," she sings. She also uses a fresh, imaginative way to describe love at first sight: "If you know it in one glimpse, it's legendary / You and I go from one kiss to getting married." She revisits her lyric about how her lover made her radiate happiness when describing the anguish of losing him. Altering just one word changes it from blissful to sorrowful: "I felt a hole like this, never before and ever since."