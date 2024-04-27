The Biggest Rumors About Tiger Woods That Just Won't Die

Despite facing consistent claims by detractors that his career is over for good, Tiger Woods has had inspiring comeback after comeback, and the sporting legend is widely revered as one of the greatest golfers to ever grace the course. However, Woods' legacy is marred by scandals, controversies, and damaging rumors.

Throughout his career, Woods was frequently forced to take breaks from the competition circuit due to persistent and painful injuries, which necessitated surgeries and extensive physiotherapy. As he aged, Woods was confronted with the daunting task of contemplating his future career prospects, a decision made all the more difficult by his apparent reluctance to retire.

In addition, Woods' continued standing in the golf world makes the prospect of walking away even less attractive. Sure, he's far from being the world's formidable and unbeatable number-one that he once was and, realistically, never will be again. However, Woods finished a respectable 18th in the December 2023 Hero World Challenge, resulting in him leaping 430 places in the world ranking, from 1,328 to 898. Still, as the athlete pushes 50, the main topic of conversation regarding Woods is whether it is time for him to retire gracefully. Other golfing greats carried on for considerably longer, though: Jack Nicklaus was 65, Arnold Palmer 77, and Gary Player 74 when they quit the pro circuit. But, in fairness, unlike Woods, they weren't hounded by the paparazzi, subjected to salacious headlines, and besieged by continued rumors that just won't die.