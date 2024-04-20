What's The Real Meaning Of The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think

Taylor Swift released her 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," on April 19, and everyone is naturally pouring over the lyrics. It's no surprise that Swift wrote about her exes. But Swifties everywhere were surprised by how much she seemingly revealed about her short-lived romance with Matty Healy in several of her new songs. One such tune, "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," hints that it's about Healy — and that Swift attaches strong, negative emotions to the 1975 frontman.

While Healy claimed he would never date Swift before their fling, he did nonetheless in 2023. The two were first linked that May, just a month after Swift's split from Joe Alwyn. Swifties weren't impressed by their muse's choice. The British singer is a controversial figure who had previously dissed Swift and questioned her popularity. "She wasn't a big impact on my life. It's just interesting to me how interested the world is about Taylor Swift," he told Q magazine in 2016 when addressing a "flirtation" they had in 2014 (via NME).

When Swift and Healy went their separate ways a month in, her fans couldn't have been happier. That is, until her album drop. "The matty healy thing could have been a bizarre wrinkle in taylor swift lore and now it is the backbone of a major turning point in her career lmao," a user wrote on X, previously known as Twitter. And "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" suggests she took the breakup hard.