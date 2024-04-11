Here's What All Of Taylor Swift's Exes Are Doing Now
Taylor Swift is one of the most famous people in the world, and as such, everything she does garners an immense amount of attention. And next to her music, nothing is more headline-grabbing than Swift's love life. One would have to be hiding under a rock to be unaware of her current romance with Travis Kelce, since their every move, comment, and even social media post is reported by every media outlet with even a slight celeb bent. Interest in Swift's love life is high, but for Swifties, it comes from a good place. Fans simply want to see their idol happy and being treated well — especially since that has not always been the case in the past. Swift has some exes with whom she is friends, but she also has some where the "bad blood" is still pumping. Luckily, time heals all wounds, and like Swift, her exes have all moved on.
Before we get into our update on the status of Swift's notable boyfriends, we should clarify who did not make the cut. We did not include anyone who was not an actual boyfriend, such as Chord Overstreet (they went on one date) or Adam Young (even though he was the inspiration for one of Swift's most romantic songs, "Enchanted"). We also did not include any rumored boyfriends – Zac Efron, Corey Monteith, Eddie Redmayne — that have never been confirmed. Keep reading to find out what all 11 of Taylor Swift's famous exes are doing now.
Joe Jonas is in the middle of a divorce — and Taylor is Team Sophie
Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift dated way back when she was first starting out, but their brief pairing is one of Swift's most discussed relationships. The twosome began dating in July 2008 — although they denied they were a couple at the beginning — and broke up in October of that year. When Swift released her second album "Fearless" the following month, it had a song about Jonas, called "Forever and Always" (she has released a couple of other Jonas-focused songs since). Then, when promoting the album, Swift went on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and told the world that Jonas dumped her on the phone, which she followed up with a humorous MySpace post about it (Jonas doll included).
The exes had been on good terms for years by the time Jonas started dating Swift's friend Gigi Hadid, and things continued convivially after Jonas married Sophie Turner, an admitted Swiftie. But when Turner and Jonas split, Swift's immediate gravitation toward Turner rekindled the focus on her own history with Jonas. The popstar was seen out on the town with Turner multiple times, and she even offered her a place to crash in New York City while Turner dealt with a messy custody dispute. Jonas was then on the first leg of the Jonas Brothers world tour — which ends in Ireland in June 2024 — but the travel could not keep his name out of the news cycle. Thankfully, he and Turner are now in a much more amicable place than they were previously.
Lucas Till is an action star who may or may not be married
Taylor dated Till after he appeared as her love interest in the "You Belong With Me" video in 2009. The pair were together from March until April of that year but broke up due to a lack of romantic chemistry. "We dated for a little bit. But, there was no friction because we were too nice," Till told MTV News. "We just really both liked each other ... [but] most relationships work out cause you get along and then you don't, and then you make up and its passionate, and with us I really just liked her as a friend. That's the only reason that didn't work out."
In the years since dating Swift, Till has become a much bigger star — and an action one, at that. Many people know Till from his starring role on the "MacGyver" reboot, which aired on CBS from 2016 to 2021. He has also cemented himself as an action-adventure star in films such as "X-Men: Apocalypse" and "The Collective," although he is accomplished in other genres as well. On the personal front, less is known about the super secretive actor. He was seen out around town with his girlfriend Skyler Samuels in 2021, but the pair have not been photographed together in a long while. Samuels now wears a ring – and spoke about a fiancé in 2023 – but it has never been confirmed if Till is the one who put a ring on it.
Taylor Lautner and his wife are both friends with Taylor Swift
Taylor Lautner once dated Swift and is now married to a woman named Taylor Dome, who now also goes by Taylor Lautner. That has got to get confusing when the three of them hang out, which they for sure do given that the exes are great friends. Lautner (the dude) and Swift were a couple from October to December 2009, originally meeting on the set of their film "Valentine's Day." Unlike with some of Swift's other relationships, there was no rocky period where the exes were ever on the outs, and they were even seen out for lunch together a few months after their breakup. "He's one of my best friends. He's wonderful, and we'll always be close. I'm so thankful for that," Swift told Glamour in 2010.
Swift eventually fell out of touch with the "Twilight" actor – about whom she wrote "Back to December" — but they always remained fond of each other. Once they picked their friendship back up in 2023, Swift also became close with the female Lautner. In 2023, male Lautner appeared in Swift's music video for the song "I Can See You," and he even showed up at a stop on the Eras tour to help mark its debut. His wife was on set to hang out, too, and her gushy Instagram tribute to the singer made it clear "The Tale of Three Taylors" is a happy one. When they are not hanging out with Swift, the Lautners co-host a podcast called "The Squeeze."
John Mayer wants to marry, but has not yet settled down
In January 2024, John Mayer told a podcast host he really wanted to get married (via People), but whether that is on the road to happening is anyone's guess. Mayer has a reputation for being somewhat of a ladies' man, but either his dating life has slowed down immensely in recent years or he has learned his lesson — he has a history of oversharing, particularly when it comes to discussing intimate details about celebrities he has slept with — and stopped running his mouth about women. Because of this, it is unclear whether Mayer is currently single or not. The last woman he was linked with was actor Kiernan Shipka in 2022, but they are presumed to have broken up.
Mayer is perhaps Swift's most controversial relationship, in no small part because of the things that have happened since. They only dated from December 2009 to February 2010, but their short relationship is forever immortalized in their dueling breakup tracks about each other. Swift's "Dear John" is a cutting track, and one the singer has actually called her "most scathing." Mayer told Rolling Stone the song "humiliated" him and called it "cheap songwriting," and then went on to release a much less successful Swift-focused song called "Paper Doll." It has been more than a decade, so Mayer is hopefully over it all by now. He is certainly busy, with a Sirius XM curated music channel and an upcoming Vegas residency with the supergroup he is a part of, Dead & Company.
Jake Gyllenhaal is dating a French model and working steadily
We will never know for sure if Jake Gyllenhaal still has Taylor Swift's scarf, but one thing is certain: he no longer has her heart. Swift dated the actor from October 2010 until either December or January, depending on who you ask. Though it was a short relationship, the breakup led to one of Swift's most beloved songs, "All Too Well," which has unfortunately turned some Swifties against the actor. When Swift released a 10-minute version of the song on her "Taylor's Version" of "Red," some militant fans took to social media to bully Gyllenhaal, who had to turn off his Instagram comments. "It has nothing to do with me. It's about her relationship with her fans," he told Esquire.
Still, Gyllenhaal did take a bit of a jab at Swift's when he said, "At some point, I think it's important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one's name." Swift later warned fans not to bully John Mayer when "Speak Now: Taylor's Version" came out, having learned from the experience. But back to Gyllenhaal, who is still acting and has been in six projects since 2021, with five more in development. The star is happy on the personal front and has been dating model Jeanne Cadieu since 2018, although they only made their red-carpet debut in 2021. "I'm in a relationship that is full of love and support. I feel so at ease" (via Esquire).
Conor Kennedy is dating a Brazilian singer and fought in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy has been in the news a lot in 2024, at least for someone who keeps details about his private life relatively locked down. That is because his father, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is running as an independent candidate for President of the United States, but interest in Conor has been high ever since he dated Taylor Swift back in the summer and fall of 2012. The couple were together from July to October, and they caused a stir for a couple of reasons beyond his being a Kennedy. First, Swift purchased a home across from his family's compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, only six weeks after they started dating, which many found odd, including Kennedy himself (via Us Weekly). Second, he was only 18 and a high school senior at the time, which seemed like a peculiar choice for a 22-year-old world-famous musician.
Swift and Kennedy ended without any drama, and he has largely stayed out of the spotlight. However, it is known that Kennedy released some music the year after dating Swift, is big into activism, and graduated from Georgetown Law. He also volunteered to fight in Ukraine, which he divulged on Instagram to get ahead of an interview where his father revealed it (he was back home by then). Kennedy has been in a relationship with Brazilian singer Giulia Be since late 2021, and they made a rare public appearance in January 2024 to support Kennedy's stepmom, Cheryl Hines, at the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 12 premiere party.
Harry Styles has a serious girlfriend and is prepping a new album
Of all of Taylor Swift's exes, Harry Styles is probably the only one who is anywhere close to her in terms of level of fame. One Direction was an immensely popular band, and Styles has become a bonafide pop icon since going solo. He has sold millions of records, charted 22 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, and won 3 Grammys (out of 9 nominations). Styles has also taken up acting, and his screen career has evolved nicely since his first big role in 2017's "Dunkirk." His other credits include "My Policeman" and "Don't Worry Darling," the latter of which ended up being overshadowed by on-set drama. A fashion icon who pushes boundaries and challenges gender norms, Styles has also become somewhat of a queer icon.
Styles is fabulous now, but he was pretty darn cool back when he dated Swift as well. The pair began their romance in November 2012, but reportedly broke up in January 2013 after a bad argument. Swift has written numerous songs allegedly about Styles — and he at least one about her — but the exes have been chummy when running into each other in recent years. Styles has been linked to multiple women since T.Swift, including his "Don't Worry Darling" director Olivia Wilde, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski. He has been dating Taylor Russell since summer 2023, and things are said to be quite serious. No official word on that much-anticipated fourth album, but Styles has been teasing new music for a while.
Calvin Harris got married in 2023 and is keeping busy
Taylor Swift met Calvin Harris backstage at the Elle Style Awards in February 2015, but there are conflicting reports on whether they started dating that month or in March. They went Instagram official in April, by way of a cat photo (so Taylor!), and made their first public appearance in May. The couple's breakup is also debated, as some sources say it happened in May 2016 and others place it in June. No matter the exact date, everyone agrees that the split was messy. After it was reported that Swift was a writer on Harris's hit "This Is What You Came For," using the synonym Nils Sjöberg, Harris took to rage Tweeting. "I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] ETC but I'm not that guy, sorry. I won't allow it," he wrote (via InStyle).
So, clearly, Harris and Swift no longer communicate, but perhaps time has softened their hard feelings. Like Swift, Harris is in a happy relationship himself, as he married radio/TV personality Vick Hope in September 2023. He is also doing quite well career-wise, with gigs booked throughout the rest of 2024 in Spain, Germany, Las Vegas, and a few other places. Harris released a new song in February 2024, entitled "Lovers In A Past Life" and featuring Rag'n'Bone Man. Oh, and he got to keep mutual friend (and frequent collaborator) Ellie Goulding after his split from Swift, who hasn't been seen with Goulding since the split.
Tom Hiddleston is now engaged and a dad of one
Taylor Swift met Tom Hiddleston at the Met Gala on May 2, 2016, while she was dating Calvin Harris. Very soon after that, Swift and Hiddleston were photographed kissing and holding hands. That was on June 15, which means the romance could have started toward the end of May or in early June, but no one knows for sure. There was apparently no cheating, so Swift broke up with Harris before getting on the Hiddletrain, but it was your classic rebound situation. Though the couple met each other's parents, they were broken up by September of that same year. "Taylor is an amazing woman. She's generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time," Hiddleston told GQ in 2017.
Once HiddleSwift was caput, the "Loki" actor's dating life was kept quiet until he met Zawe Ashton while starring in a play together in March 2019. By August, they were assumed to be together, and in September 2019, they made their red carpet debut as a couple. The pair got engaged in March 2022 and had their first child in October 2022, although they have yet to disclose the baby's name or sex. Since splitting from TayTay, Hiddleston's star has only risen. His famous character was given his own self-titled TV series in 2021, and he has appeared as Loki in a number of Marvel films since their breakup in 2016. He also appeared in the miniseries "The Night Manager," earning two Primetime Emmy Award nominations (for acting and producing).
Joe Alwyn made a rare Instagram post after T.Swift discussed him
Joe Alwyn was Taylor Swift's longest relationship, but also her most private. He was notoriously wary of the publicity that goes along with dating a pop superstar, so neither party discussed the relationship in interviews, and they never walked the red carpet together. All of the photos of them are paparazzi shots of them living life or leaving the occasional event hand-in-hand. "For me, I just don't feel it's something I want to offer up to be picked apart by people who don't know about it, and it's just not theirs to have," Alwyn once told Total Film (via Today). The couple were first reported to be dating in May 2017, although it has been speculated that they were secretly dating for many months by that point.
Swift and Alwyn discreetly went Instagram official on May 8, 2018, when they each posted photos with the same humongous cactus. Over the next handful of years, Swift wrote many songs about Alwyn — and some with Alwyn — and they both showed support for each other's careers. There were even engagement rumors, so their April 2023 breakup came as a huge shock to fans. When Swift later admitted she was "lonely" when dating Alwyn, the actor made a rare Instagram post, his first in six months. Alwyn may have dated his co-star, Emma Laird, since the split, leading to Swifties trolling the poor woman, but nothing else is known about his love life, His acting career is booming, with four upcoming projects, including the anticipated new "Hamlet" adaptation.
Matty Healy rebounded quickly with model Gabbriette Bechtel
If John Mayer was a controversial choice of boyfriend, then Matty Healy was — well, there really are no words. Swifties were not happy when Taylor Swift linked up with The 1975's lead singer, as he has a history of making problematic comments and courting controversies. He even threw shade at Swift way back in 2014, even though they only had a brief fling back then. ""She wasn't a big impact on my life," he told Q Magazine (via Us Weekly). "It's just interesting to me how interested the world is about Taylor Swift. The reason I mention that is because if I had [properly] gone out with Taylor Swift, I would've been, 'F–king hell, I am not being Taylor Swift's boyfriend.' You know, 'F–k. That.' That's also a man thing, a demasculinating [sic], emasculating thing."
You can't come for mother like that and think the Swifties will forget, so when Healy and Swift struck up a casual romance in May 2023, few were onboard. Then, while dating Swift, Healy made problematic comments about both Ice Spice and degrading pornography. Swift jumped ship on the relationship, which reportedly was always casual in nature, in June 2023. In September 2023, Healy began dating model and musician Gabbriette Bechtel, with whom he is still involved. He recently wrapped up a European tour with his band, and since The 1975 have been touring consistently since 2022, Healy is probably resting up.