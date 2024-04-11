Here's What All Of Taylor Swift's Exes Are Doing Now

Taylor Swift is one of the most famous people in the world, and as such, everything she does garners an immense amount of attention. And next to her music, nothing is more headline-grabbing than Swift's love life. One would have to be hiding under a rock to be unaware of her current romance with Travis Kelce, since their every move, comment, and even social media post is reported by every media outlet with even a slight celeb bent. Interest in Swift's love life is high, but for Swifties, it comes from a good place. Fans simply want to see their idol happy and being treated well — especially since that has not always been the case in the past. Swift has some exes with whom she is friends, but she also has some where the "bad blood" is still pumping. Luckily, time heals all wounds, and like Swift, her exes have all moved on.

Before we get into our update on the status of Swift's notable boyfriends, we should clarify who did not make the cut. We did not include anyone who was not an actual boyfriend, such as Chord Overstreet (they went on one date) or Adam Young (even though he was the inspiration for one of Swift's most romantic songs, "Enchanted"). We also did not include any rumored boyfriends – Zac Efron, Corey Monteith, Eddie Redmayne — that have never been confirmed. Keep reading to find out what all 11 of Taylor Swift's famous exes are doing now.