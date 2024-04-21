Easter Eggs In Taylor Swift's Fortnight Music Video You Missed

Taylor Swift fans had to put their sleuthing hats on when she dropped her music video for "Fortnight," a visual feast full of Easter eggs. Swift is the mastermind behind the video, having written and directed it herself, and one of her most masterful moves might have been giving viewers a glimpse of her collaborator Post Malone without his facial tattoos; erasing them transformed him into a love interest more suitable for the video's vintage setting.

There are seemingly two "eras" represented in the video. In some scenes, Swift is wearing a black, ruffled gown similar to those worn by Victorian-era women while in mourning. For Swift, the most obvious source of her grief would be a lost love. She also sports a stunning makeup job straight out of the silent movie era in what is most likely a nod to "Clara Bow," another song featured on "The Tortured Poets Department." Clara Bow was a massive star in the 1920s but also a tragic figure. One of the silver-screen icon's great-granddaughters told People, "[Swift] has the same sultry stare that was signature of Clara Bow. And there's no denying the precise application of the lipstick."

Some scenes take place in a mental institution. Swift is shown inside a slanted, topsy-turvy room that might be an homage to the work of another silent movie-era artist, "The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari" director Robert Wiene. His German Expressionist sets had a similar surreal quality. Swift also paid tribute to a few talkies.