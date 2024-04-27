Why Allstate Mayhem Actor Dean Winters Looks So Familiar

There's the cheery Flo from Progressive, reliable Jake from State Farm, and then there's the troublesome, accident-inducing Mayhem for Allstate, played by Dean Winters. The character was introduced in 2010 and Winters has since starred in over 100 Allstate commercials, which almost didn't happen seeing as he turned down the role initially. "My mom calls me Mayhem. When they offered me the commercial, I said no. My smartass remark was that I became an actor so I wouldn't have to put on a suit and sell insurance. And then my agent slapped me around and said, 'Come on, get real,'" he shared with HuffPost in 2015.

We can't imagine anyone else playing Mayhem other than Winters and fans have probably placed him in other roles where he plays similar nefarious characters. Before his Mayhem role, the actor became known for his line, "Hey, dummy" in "30 Rock" as Liz Lemon's boyfriend, and as Ryan O'Reily in HBO's "Oz." While Winters is now a recognizable face in Hollywood due to his deep voice and swagger, being an actor hasn't always come easy to him, and starring as Mayhem revived his flailing career.