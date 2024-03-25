Allstate Reportedly Pays Mayhem Actor Dean Winters A Fortune

Dean Winters has had a varied and consistent acting career with memorable roles in dramatic and comedic series, but his work as the Allstate Mayhem guy is his most well-known part. He did over 100 commercial spots and over 900 radio spots for the insurance company which put him among the commercial actors who make a ton of money, but originally Winters turned down the role. "My smart*** remark was that I became an actor so I wouldn't have to put on a suit and sell insurance," Winters told the Huffington Post in February 2015. Fortunately for the "John Wick" actor, his agent was able to talk him into starring in the commercials.

The Allstate TV spots were the only commercials Winters had worked on besides a brief stint in Colt 45 ads in 1995. Winters was hesitant to take the Mayhem role in 2010, until he found out how the character was created. "Unbeknownst to me, a guy named Matt Miller ... had written the character of Mayhem for me because his three favorite shows were '30 Rock,' 'Rescue Me,' and 'Oz,'" Winters told Backstage in June 2021. "I took a chance, and Mayhem became one of the greatest jobs I've ever had."

That chance paid off, as Winters has a net worth of $6 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Despite the financial success, there was a sad truth about Winters, as he almost died before landing the lucrative job.