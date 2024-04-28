The Real Reason Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo Stopped Her OnlyFans
Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie Xo, are rocking one of the sweetest — and definitely most unconventional — relationships in the music biz, and Bunnie Xo has a good reason for ditching her OnlyFans career.
When they met, the "Need a Favor" singer was far from his current chart-topping status and was essentially homeless, while Bunnie Xo was working in the sex industry. "My wife was like a super high-end escort when I met her. ... I was living out of a '96 van, and I was doing a $100 a night shows," Jelly Roll said on an episode of the "Bertcast" podcast. When he discovered how much money she made, he was astounded but said he wasn't bothered by her job at all. In fact, he revealed that Bunnie Xo funded his lawyer's fee so he could get custody of his daughter, Bailee.
On March 6, 2024, Bunnie Xo shared on Facebook, "Awww a year ago I retired from the SW industry. I was SO scared to let go of that part of my life & leave behind the money I was making — wasn't sure how I'd make up that part of my business. But I had faith & let God have it & he made sure I made it back 10-fold." Many fans congratulated her on her anniversary, and in a separate post, Bunnie Xo clarified exactly what led to her life-changing decision — her focus on her brand.
Bunnie Xo wanted to prioritize her brand
Bunnie Xo has always been financially independent and proud of it. After reflecting on quitting OnlyFans for a year, fans questioned the timing of her sex worker career and relationship with Jelly Roll, which is one of the strange things about their marriage. "I have always worked & made money on my own, when I married J I refused to give up my independence & rely solely on him. And to be honest he never once asked me to," she wrote in a lengthy Facebook post. Bunnie Xo explained that in 2020, she quit being an escort and launched her OnlyFans page. Two years later, her brand Bunnie Xo — which she founded in 2018 — started pulling in enough money for her to quit OnlyFans. "So I decided to retire & 100% immerse myself into the Bunnie Xo brand in 2023. Best decision I ever made. The rest is history baby!" she stated.
The former model sells t-shirts through her website, which she describes as "A line of themed apparel that includes items and costumes that reflect many life philosophies." The merchandise includes tees with the slogan, "In hoes we trust," and a cute cartoon bunny t-shirt. While these shirts may provide additional streams of income, it's Bunnie Xo's podcast and YouTube channel that rake in the big bucks.
Bunnie Xo has a large online following
Bunnie Xo has proven to have entrepreneurial skills outside of the sex worker industry. In 2019, she launched her podcast "Dumb Blonde," on which she talks with various celebrities such as Bam Margera and Shanna Moakler. "She does anywhere from 600,000 to a million downloads a month on the podcast through all the platforms," Jelly Roll revealed during his appearance on the "Bertcast" podcast. Bunnie Xo shares episodes of her podcast on her YouTube page, which boasts over 800,000 subscribers. In one of the episodes, "I Was a High Priced Call Girl," she spoke candidly about her time as a sex worker, recalling how a man asked her to kick him in the crotch for $700 during her first night stripping at Cheetahs Gentlemen's Club in Las Vegas. Horrified, she ran out, and it scared her so much that she didn't strip for another year.
These days, Bunnie Xo has her own fanbase and is recognized as someone other than Jelly Roll's wife. "The coolest moment I've had this entire process is ... when I walked out, they had a placard with my name for where my seat was and then her placard. I was like, 'You're not a plus-one no more, baby! You're a seat!' Jelly Roll bragged at the 2024 CMT Awards, according to Billboard. It's safe to say that she's come a long way since her Vegas days.