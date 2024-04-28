The Real Reason Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo Stopped Her OnlyFans

Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie Xo, are rocking one of the sweetest — and definitely most unconventional — relationships in the music biz, and Bunnie Xo has a good reason for ditching her OnlyFans career.

When they met, the "Need a Favor" singer was far from his current chart-topping status and was essentially homeless, while Bunnie Xo was working in the sex industry. "My wife was like a super high-end escort when I met her. ... I was living out of a '96 van, and I was doing a $100 a night shows," Jelly Roll said on an episode of the "Bertcast" podcast. When he discovered how much money she made, he was astounded but said he wasn't bothered by her job at all. In fact, he revealed that Bunnie Xo funded his lawyer's fee so he could get custody of his daughter, Bailee.

On March 6, 2024, Bunnie Xo shared on Facebook, "Awww a year ago I retired from the SW industry. I was SO scared to let go of that part of my life & leave behind the money I was making — wasn't sure how I'd make up that part of my business. But I had faith & let God have it & he made sure I made it back 10-fold." Many fans congratulated her on her anniversary, and in a separate post, Bunnie Xo clarified exactly what led to her life-changing decision — her focus on her brand.