Kimberly Guilfoyle & Tiffany Trump Are Closer Than We Thought

There are a lot of conflicting reports regarding how Donald Trump Jr.'s siblings feel about Kimberly Guilfoyle. Some sources suggest that the former Fox News host appears to have ingratiated herself with the Trumps, while others claim that Ivanka Trump's relationship with Guilfoyle might be rocky and hostile. There are also rumors that Donald Trump isn't a fan of Guilfoyle and is beginning to tire of her. However, Tiffany Trump is a big fan — and her friendship with Guilfoyle is closer than most would imagine.

Guilfoyle was keen to show her adoration for her future sister-in-law on Instagram in October 2021 for her birthday. She posted a series of pictures, including images featuring herself, Donald Trump Jr., Lara Trump, Tiffany, and her husband Michael Boulous. "Happy birthday to my angel @tiffanytrump! I love you to pieces!" Guilfoyle gushed. She was back spreading the social media adoration again in November 2023. "Happy anniversary, my love! So grateful to walk through life with you!" Tiffany captioned a carousel of photos from her wedding day. Guilfoyle was totally there for it. "Happy anniversary, sweethearts; we love you!" she wrote in the comments.

In a display of affection and, perhaps, political maneuvering, Guilfoyle took to social media again in March 2024. Posing with prominent figures from the MAGA movement, including the controversial pardoned felon Roger Stone, Lara, and Tiffany, Guilfoyle's message was clear: "The best is yet to come," she vowed ominously.