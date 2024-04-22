Drake Bell's Estranged Wife Moved On Quickly After Her Divorce Filing

Drake Bell's estranged wife didn't exactly linger in the single zone after filing for divorce.

Bell kept his marriage to Janet Von Schmeling carefully under wraps until 2021, when he announced on social media that they had secretly tied the knot and had welcomed a baby boy together. "In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son," he wrote in Spanish on X. The revelation comes after he and Schmeling — to whom the star had been linked since as early as 2013 — were spotted wearing matching rings and pushing a baby stroller during a visit to Disneyland amid Bell's troubling legal woes. In his social media announcement, he went on to extend his appreciation to fans for their well wishes and ongoing support.

Alas, it wasn't the happily ever after Bell and everyone had hoped for as he and Schmeling went their separate ways the following year. In a statement she shared on Instagram, Schmeling hinted at their split by saying that she and their son Wyatt have moved back in with her family in Florida. "I'm HEALING and trying to find peace," she said. "My son is with me and will stay with me." Scheming filed for divorce from Bell seven months later, in April 2023, shortly after the actor was reported missing and endangered in Florida, citing "irreconcilable differences" as their reason for their split. Bell said he only found out about the divorce filing after reading about it on TMZ. Not long after their split, Schmeling moved onto a new relationship.