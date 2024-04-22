Drake Bell's Estranged Wife Moved On Quickly After Her Divorce Filing
Drake Bell's estranged wife didn't exactly linger in the single zone after filing for divorce.
Bell kept his marriage to Janet Von Schmeling carefully under wraps until 2021, when he announced on social media that they had secretly tied the knot and had welcomed a baby boy together. "In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son," he wrote in Spanish on X. The revelation comes after he and Schmeling — to whom the star had been linked since as early as 2013 — were spotted wearing matching rings and pushing a baby stroller during a visit to Disneyland amid Bell's troubling legal woes. In his social media announcement, he went on to extend his appreciation to fans for their well wishes and ongoing support.
Alas, it wasn't the happily ever after Bell and everyone had hoped for as he and Schmeling went their separate ways the following year. In a statement she shared on Instagram, Schmeling hinted at their split by saying that she and their son Wyatt have moved back in with her family in Florida. "I'm HEALING and trying to find peace," she said. "My son is with me and will stay with me." Scheming filed for divorce from Bell seven months later, in April 2023, shortly after the actor was reported missing and endangered in Florida, citing "irreconcilable differences" as their reason for their split. Bell said he only found out about the divorce filing after reading about it on TMZ. Not long after their split, Schmeling moved onto a new relationship.
Janet found love with Jim Perez
As stated, Janet Von Schmeling wasted no time moving on from Drake Bell following their separation in 2022. Several months after she filed a petition to formally end their marriage, Schmeling surprised her Instagram followers when she revealed that she was in a new relationship with marketing executive Jim Perez. The actor and martial artist made the revelation by sharing a snap with her beau in honor of National Boyfriend Day in October 2023, tagging Perez in her Instagram Story before adding a red heart emoji. As noted in his bio, Perez is the founder of Self Made Club, an online community of "self-made people" that aims to put a spotlight on aspiring artists, musicians, filmmakers, and content creators across the country. Little is known about his relationship with Schmeling, but according to Page Six, he and the "Criminal Minds" actress had been going out for nearly six months when they went Instagram official late last year.
In February 2024, Schmeling gave fans an inside look at her relationship with Perez by sharing an Instagram reel of their romantic getaway in O'ahu, Hawaii. "Hawaii recap," she wrote in the caption, alongside the hashtag #yourgirlisinlove. She also included snaps and clips of her with her beau in a life update video she shared on the app in March 2024. Friends of Schmeling expressed their happiness for the new couple, with one gushing, "So happy to see you smile," while another added, "You deserve it."
Where Janet and Drake stand after their divorce
Drake Bell's divorce from his estranged wife Janet Von Schmeling comes at a particularly rough time for the star amid reports of troubling behavior after he was caught huffing balloons with their son Wyatt in his car. A source who spoke with Page Six said that Schmeling had given up on their marriage and had chosen to live with her parents along with their son back in Florida. It wasn't a snap decision, yet it proved necessary for them both — especially for Bell, who was clearly facing some major personal demons. "They had some incredible beautiful times before," the source stressed. "He needs to focus on being healthy, and they'll be great co-parents in the future."
Despite the separation, Bell remains a present and doting father to their son Wyatt. "It's a bad moment in time for Drake," the source said. "But he is a great dad when he is healthy and sober." Meanwhile, another source close to the situation told People that Bell and Schmeling remain focused on their son's well-being. "Janet is devoted to raising their son," the source stressed. They added that the pair were willing to work on having a peaceful co-parenting relationship for the sake of their child, who turned 3 this April. "[They want to give] their son the best life possible," the insider then stressed.