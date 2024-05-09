Inside Jared Fogle's Life In Prison
Jared Fogle made a name for himself as the face of Subway after losing 245 pounds by eating the brand's submarine sandwiches. However, his empire came crumbling down in July 2015 when child pornography was discovered in Fogle's Indiana home by the FBI and the state police. He received a 15-year prison sentence for possessing child pornography and for crossing state lines to engage in sex with minors. When Fogle pleaded guilty to his crimes, his second wife, Katie McLaughlin, filed for divorce.
In 2013, at the height of his Subway fame, Fogle told Men's Health, "I have fans. I have people who want a picture, they want an autograph. But I'm not an athlete, I'm not an actor, I'm not a musician. I'm the guy in Subway commercials." Following his conviction, Fogle's life changed dramatically.
After being part of one of 2015's biggest scandals, Fogle began his prison sentence. Here's what you need to know about Jared Fogle's life in prison, from his jobs behind bars to the altercations he's had to navigate.
Jared Fogle entered a low security prison
Jared Fogle received a 15-year prison sentence in November 2015, with the stipulation that he wouldn't be eligible for parole until after 13 years had been served. Fogle is currently incarcerated in the Federal Correctional Institution, Englewood, a low-security prison based in Littleton, Colorado. The small facility houses fewer than 900 inmates and is built on a large site, around 320 acres, near the Rocky Mountains in Denver.
Throughout his time at the Federal Correctional Institution, Englewood, Fogle will be prepared for his eventual release, with the prison placing an important focus on rehabilitating all its inmates. During his incarceration, Fogle will have access to the commissary, where inmates can buy any items they may need, such as postage stamps and over-the-counter medications. Each prisoner's spending is capped at $360 per month, and inmates are only allowed to shop for goods between Monday and Thursday of each week. Inmates can also access digital content, including movies, TV shows, and music, via the prison's TRULINCS system, which allows individuals to send emails, make phone calls, access medical records, and check their finances.
He described prison as 'very hard' in a letter in 2016
Despite serving his sentence in a low-security facility, Jared Fogle's time behind bars hasn't necessarily been a breeze. The former Subway representative opened up about his experiences in prison in a letter he sent to Brenda Firkins, a woman he had a former relationship with. In March 2016, Fogle wrote, "It's been a very hard nine months for me" (via Delish). Fogle also downplayed the crimes for which he was convicted, writing, "I made a couple of mistakes but nothing like the media reports have said. They are making me into some sort of monster which is absolutely not true."
In addition to describing how difficult it was for him in prison during the first few months of his incarceration, Fogle seemingly attempted to reignite a romance with Firkins. After asking if she was romantically involved with anyone else, Fogle revealed that he'd wanted to contact her for a long time, and he seemed to leave the door open for a relationship. Firkins, however, had no intention of becoming Fogle's girlfriend, telling Fox59, "I kind of felt bad for him, and I wrote him to see how he was doing." She continued, "And he wrote me back and sent this letter that was kind of horrifying."
He apparently worked in the prison kitchen
Following Jared Fogle's incarceration in FCI, Englewood in Littleton, Colorado, rumors surfaced regarding how the former Subway sandwiches proponent was spending his time. In March 2016, TMZ allegedly spoke to a source in the same prison as Fogle, who reportedly revealed that the celebrity was using his food experience to his advantage in prison. According to the source, Fogle graduated from making food for his fellow inmates to preparing meals for the prison staff, which is apparently of much better quality. If true, it would seem that Fogle acquired a trusted position early in his prison stay.
Fogle's past promotion of Subway has allegedly made him the butt of multiple jokes. In an interview with People, prison consultant Larry Levine alleged, "The prison guards made Jared work the line, so he was serving the sandwiches to the other inmates." He continued, "They were all razzing him as they went down the sandwich line, going, 'Thanks for the six-inch, jackass.'" Meanwhile, the nephew of one of Fogle's fellow prisoners told the publication that the Subway frontman had turned to food while locked up, which led to an allegedly significant weight gain. The source suggested that ice cream and fish dinners were two of Fogle's favorites.
He threw himself into prison life
The first few months of Jared Fogle's prison sentence may have been rocky, but it would seem that the former celebrity soon threw himself into prison life. In a letter written by Fogle in 2021, which was published by the New York Post in 2022, Fogle allegedly referenced the popular movie "The Shawshank Redemption," writing, "Something like, 'You can either get busy living or get busy dying' when you are sent to prison. I've done everything I can to get busy living and make the most of this unwanted experience." However, former Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven DeBrota told the publication that Fogle should take more responsibility for his actions. "The case will always be about [Fogle's] victims, not his prior successes in life ... or his present situation," DeBrota explained.
A former prisoner who allegedly served alongside Fogle opened up about the ways in which the former Subway representative had embraced his life behind bars in an interview with the Daily Mail. Marc Brooks alleged that Fogle appeared to enjoy much more leniency than some of his fellow inmates, saying, "Subway Guy is in the low-security section, he's in a dry cell, that means the door is never locked, he can wander around and use the phone, use the computers, use the movie theater, whatever he wants." According to Brooks, Fogle was also allegedly known to engage in board games such as Monopoly and Risk, which saw him bonding with other prisoners.
He eats well and exercises every day
2016 reports suggested that Jared Fogle, who famously lost 245 pounds on a Subway-only diet, had gained weight in prison. However, by November 2021, the submarine sandwich aficionado appeared to have gotten his health and fitness regimens in order. In a letter acquired by the New York Post, Fogle discussed his eating habits behind bars, writing, "I try to avoid too much junk food. I snack on granola bars and protein bars. I feel really good physically and mentally."
Alongside eating well, Fogle embarked on a stealth fitness routine, which has likely kept him busy during his prison sentence. "I run four to five miles every day and am the most healthy and in shape I've ever been," he wrote in the letter. "We don't have a lot of control over our daily lives in prison but working out is one of the things I can control," he explained. Fogle also candidly revealed that he weighed 180 pounds, a far cry from the 425 pounds he originally weighed before starting his famous Subway diet. It seems that Fogle has truly embraced eating well and working out while in prison.
An inmate described the prison facilities as 'Club Fed'
As the Federal Correctional Institution, Englewood, is a low-security prison, inmates have some privileges that wouldn't be available to prisoners in higher-security facilities. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Marc Brooks, a former inmate at Englewood alongside Jared Fogle, revealed that he was shocked to discover the range of facilities available to inmates. He told the outlet, "I couldn't even believe it was a prison. It's more like a daycare than a prison."
Brooks also compared the prison to a vacation destination and suggested that inmates are able to occupy their time with a plethora of fun activities each day. "It's like Club Fed," Brooks told the publication. "They've got a movie theater, a fully-equipped gym with weights, ellipticals, StairMasters, cable weights ... outside they have a baseball field, tennis court, soccer field, horseshoe pits, a bocce ball court, and corn hole." If Brooks' account is accurate, then it's hardly surprising the former Subway representative started hitting the gym and working out after he arrived at the facility.
He's spent a lot of time in prison reflecting on his life
In its handbook, the Federal Correctional Institution, Englewood noted the importance of rehabilitating prisoners from the first day they arrive at the facility. After being sentenced to 15 years in prison in November 2015, Fogle had a lot of time to think. In a personal letter written in 2021, Fogle revealed that he'd been reevaluating his decisions, having been convicted of possessing child pornography and for traveling to have sex with a minor. "I really royally screwed up to wind up where I am," he explained in the letter, published by the New York Post. Fogle continued, "I was selfish and entitled." He also made reference to all of the people who had been affected by his crimes.
Life in prison was obviously a big challenge for Fogle, who reportedly once had a net worth of $15 million, thanks to lucrative deals with Subway and subsequent media opportunities that ensued. "I really miss the small things like walking barefoot on carpet, sleeping on a nice comfy mattress, eating with real silverware, having access to a microwave," he lamented in the letter. "All I can do is learn from my mistakes to be a better man when I get released in a few years."
Weekends are for hobbies and interests in prison
Jared Fogle had to develop an entirely new daily routine after entering prison, but the celebrity's weekends are filled with the sorts of activities many of us enjoy. In his 2021 letter to an unnamed person, shared by the New York Post, Fogle revealed that he's a fan of watching football, both NFL and college games, on the weekends and is also a big reader. According to Fogle, he opts for The New York Times and historical fiction to pass the time, making it sound like incarceration gives him plenty of time to hone his favorite hobbies.
Meanwhile, Fogle's former fellow inmate Marc Brooks described some fun hobbies inmates partake in during their free time while speaking to the Daily Mail. "There's a hobby section there for painting, leather work," he told the publication. "There's people making little toy cars, carpentry," Brooks explained, sharing that other inmates opted to take on crochet and knitting projects. Additional weekend activities available to prisoners included dart boards, pool tables, and ping pong, offering opportunities to socialize with peers.
He celebrated Christmas behind bars
In December 2023, a report emerged about Jared Fogle's holiday plans behind bars, including what would be on the menu at the Federal Correctional Facility, Englewood. According to RadarOnline.com, the prison's spokesperson revealed that inmates would be given a festive feast on Christmas Day, consisting of roast turkey or ham, with gravy, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, and mashed potatoes.
While the holiday season wouldn't be complete without a special meal, prisoners were also given the opportunity to take part in some fun activities. "[Inmates will play] a variety of games, such as a free throw contest, baggo, volleyball, penalty kicks, three-point competition, and handball," a spokesperson for the institution based in Littleton, Colorado, told the outlet. As if turkey and games weren't enough excitement for one day, the publication also noted that movies would be screened at the facility and that inmates would be offered popcorn.
He was beaten up by another inmate
ared Fogle may have detailed some of the more enjoyable aspects of prison life in his correspondence, but the former Subway promoter also experienced some trouble behind bars. In January 2016, just months after beginning his sentence at the low-security Englewood prison in Colorado, Fogle was attacked by 60-year-old prisoner Steven Nigg. People spoke to Nigg's brother, who said, "He had to hit [Fogle]. That's how the whole thing started." He continued, "He just can't be around child molesters. He doesn't like them."
Fogle was reportedly punched in the face several times by Nigg, and his injuries included bruising to the face and bad neck scratches, while his nose was left bleeding. For attacking Fogle, Nigg was forced to spend 10 days in solitary confinement. In 2023, Nigg finally discussed his decision to attack Fogle, telling Westword, "He has such an ego problem. And he's so arrogant. That's one of the reasons I just lost it."