Inside Jared Fogle's Life In Prison

Jared Fogle made a name for himself as the face of Subway after losing 245 pounds by eating the brand's submarine sandwiches. However, his empire came crumbling down in July 2015 when child pornography was discovered in Fogle's Indiana home by the FBI and the state police. He received a 15-year prison sentence for possessing child pornography and for crossing state lines to engage in sex with minors. When Fogle pleaded guilty to his crimes, his second wife, Katie McLaughlin, filed for divorce.

In 2013, at the height of his Subway fame, Fogle told Men's Health, "I have fans. I have people who want a picture, they want an autograph. But I'm not an athlete, I'm not an actor, I'm not a musician. I'm the guy in Subway commercials." Following his conviction, Fogle's life changed dramatically.

After being part of one of 2015's biggest scandals, Fogle began his prison sentence. Here's what you need to know about Jared Fogle's life in prison, from his jobs behind bars to the altercations he's had to navigate.