Ivanka Trump Reignites Rumored Feud With Kimberly Guilfoyle By Stealing Her Look
Her future sister-in-law stole her look! Oh, to hear what the late Joan Rivers would say about Ivanka Trump wearing the same dress as Kimberly Guilfoyle less than three months later. There were already rumors that Ivanka's relationship with Guilfoyle wasn't the greatest before she staged a sartorial heist, but was she trying to upstage her brother Donald Trump Jr.'s bride-to-be?
The maxi dress Ivanka cribbed from Guilfoyle was a slinky design by Staud called the Delphine, and it retails for $450. It features a side slit and cutouts that bisect the bodice horizontally and diagonally. They're embellished with hammered gold conchos for a Western vibe.
Ivanka's dress wasn't an exact replica. Hers was a rich, dark brown, whereas Guilfoyle decided to order one in black. The goth go-to is the same color Guilfoyle rocked at Tiffany Trump's 2022 wedding, but you wouldn't know this by looking at Ivanka's Instagram photos from the event; she caused a minor social media scandal by cropping the former Fox News host out of them. "When Ivanka realized what had happened, she immediately reposted the photo," a source told the Daily Mail. But Ivanka only shared the pic with Guilfoyle to her Stories, so it's long gone by now. As for Ivanka's post featuring photos of the Staud dress, it seems the goal possibly wasn't to start a feud over fashion but to get followers to react to what she wrote in her caption.
Why fans compared Ivanka Trump to Taylor Swift
Ivanka Trump has worn some inappropriate outfits in the past and her Staud maxi dress is arguably among them. While she looks chic in it, she sported it outside during a trip to Utah, where she and Jared Kushner were putting some major distance between themselves and Donald Trump's hush-money trial. The metallic hardware on the dress likely heated up under the desert sun, and scorch marks are not a souvenir you want to bring home with you.
It seems the stunning scenery around her inspired Ivanka to write a poem — or perhaps she's a secret Swiftie who couldn't wait to hear Taylor Swift's lyrics about Travis Kelce on "The Tortured Poets Department." Ivanka wrote, "Strums of heartstrings blend with the wise wind's hum, A verse on the breeze, where the endless roads run, In this quiet kingdom of stone and sun, Her spirit's verse is a melody spun." In the comments section, a fan asked who authored the poem, and Ivanka revealed it was her original work.
Ivanka received some praise from "Foolish Games" singer Jewel, who called her poem "lovely." Other people on X, formerly known as Twitter, compared the verse to Swift's songwriting. "She's already writing better than Taylor," read one tweet. "The real tortured poets department," declared another fan. Perhaps Donald Trump's seeming desperation for Swift's endorsement is unwarranted; his own daughter is also a poet, and he likely didn't know it.