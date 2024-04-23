Ivanka Trump Reignites Rumored Feud With Kimberly Guilfoyle By Stealing Her Look

Her future sister-in-law stole her look! Oh, to hear what the late Joan Rivers would say about Ivanka Trump wearing the same dress as Kimberly Guilfoyle less than three months later. There were already rumors that Ivanka's relationship with Guilfoyle wasn't the greatest before she staged a sartorial heist, but was she trying to upstage her brother Donald Trump Jr.'s bride-to-be?

The maxi dress Ivanka cribbed from Guilfoyle was a slinky design by Staud called the Delphine, and it retails for $450. It features a side slit and cutouts that bisect the bodice horizontally and diagonally. They're embellished with hammered gold conchos for a Western vibe.

Ivanka's dress wasn't an exact replica. Hers was a rich, dark brown, whereas Guilfoyle decided to order one in black. The goth go-to is the same color Guilfoyle rocked at Tiffany Trump's 2022 wedding, but you wouldn't know this by looking at Ivanka's Instagram photos from the event; she caused a minor social media scandal by cropping the former Fox News host out of them. "When Ivanka realized what had happened, she immediately reposted the photo," a source told the Daily Mail. But Ivanka only shared the pic with Guilfoyle to her Stories, so it's long gone by now. As for Ivanka's post featuring photos of the Staud dress, it seems the goal possibly wasn't to start a feud over fashion but to get followers to react to what she wrote in her caption.