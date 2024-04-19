Lyrics We Think Are About Travis Kelce On Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department

With every Taylor Swift album drop, with the exception of the fictional narrative-driven "Folklore" and "Evermore," Swifties scramble to speculate which ex of hers got a musical roast. Everyone was teetering at the edge of their seats with the release of "The Tortured Poets Department" (TTPD), thinking that we'd finally get the lowdown on her days with Joe Alwyn — especially given the album's title, which feels like a direct reference to Alwyn's "Tortured Man Club" group chat with Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott (yes, it's a thing!) But to our surprise, it turns out TTPD isn't the Alwyn-centric we thought it would be. Nope, fans seem to think that it's largely about her short-lived fling with Matty Healy, with a solid track (or two) thrown in for her latest squeeze, Travis Kelce.

To be clear, it's not like Swift made a career out of subtweeting her exes (at least not entirely). The Grammy winner is equally adept at churning out hits about falling head over heels in love — case in point, her whole "Lover" album. And TTPD? It's no exception. Track 15, "The Alchemy," might as well be titled "The Travis," with how it has the Kansas City Chiefs tight end written all over it. Penned in the middle of her Eras tour — with Kelce himself playing cheerleader at several shows — it's clear that Swift managed to crank out a love letter dedicated to her new beau just in time for TTPD's release. Let's dig in!