What's The Real Meaning Of So Long, London By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think

And just like that, there's another devastating Taylor Swift Track No. 5 to send everyone into a tailspin. True to form, Swift continues her cherished tradition of scream-able hooks and peppering Easter eggs in her albums. But by far the most intriguing fixture in her ever-expanding musical repertoire — which now boasts 11 studio albums with the release of "The Tortured Poets Department" (TTPD) — remains Track No. 5. Recognized by Swifties and the Grammy Award-winner herself as the most emotionally intense song on any album, this track never fails to tug heartstrings. This time around, it's "So Long, London" that has snagged the spot, which may or may not loosely translate to "So Long, Joe Alwyn."

Speculations are rife that TTPD largely revolves around Swift's fleeting fling with Matty Healy, frontman of The 1975, but "So Long, London" screams of a farewell to her longest relationship. Remember "London Boy" from "Lover"? Yeah, that was ostensibly an ode to Alwyn and their time in the city. Despite her lineup of British exes, which also includes Harry Styles and Tom Hiddleston, Swift hinted in the past that "London Boy" celebrated her three-year stint living in London with her very own London boy.

All of this is to say that "So Long, London" is likely her swan song to the "The Favourite" actor, and with it being Track No. 5 on the album, you may need a hefty supply of tissues when you hit play. Consider this a heads-up — or a warning!