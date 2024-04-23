What We Know About Donald Trump And Melania Clone Margo Martin's Relationship
Margo Martin made headlines on June 13, 2023, when Fox News mistakenly identified her as Donald J. Trump's wife, Melania Trump. Martin, who works as Trump's deputy director of communications, was spotted entering the Miami courthouse where the former president was arraigned and formally charged with 37 counts of mishandling classified documents. (Donald plead not guilty.) Mere minutes after reporting that Melania was present, however, Fox News anchor John Roberts rectified the error. "We thought that was Melania Trump who was arriving. Apparently, that was not Melania. So, uh, apologies for that," Roberts lamented (via X). "Oh, it was Margo Martin," he clarified. As for the former first lady, she was notably absent from the high-profile court proceeding.
As one can imagine, following Fox's Melania vs. Margo blunder, many took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss the ladies' uncanny resemblance. "Haha the fake Melania, Margo Martin, fooled Fox News at the Trump Arraignment party in Miami," one user tweeted. Meanwhile, another suggested Martin's presence was part of a grander, more sinister plan. "Trump brought one of Melania's body doubles to the Miami Courthouse and #foxnews buys it. The woman is Margo Martin who has 'stood in' whenever Melania was renegotiating the pre-nup," the user tweeted. But aside from being his wife's doppelgänger, what else is there to know about Martin's relationship with the former president?
Margo Martin worked as Donald Trump's White House press assistant
As it turns out, Donald J. Trump and Margo Martin go way back to Trump's White House days when he tapped her to be his press assistant. During her time at the White House, she often took to Instagram to document her professional life. On August 27, 2019, Martin posted a photo of herself smiling down from Air Force One. "Adventure of a lifetime," she penned along with the American flag emoji. Then, on February 11, 2020, she celebrated one year at her presidential press gig with an official White House photo of herself with then-President Trump as he sat perched at his desk aboard Air Force One. "One incredible year down, a million unforgettable memories — and the best is yet to come," she declared in the caption.
Alas, Martin's White House dreams came grinding to a halt in November 2020 when Trump lost his bid for reelection. Still, Martin stuck by Trump through his final hour as POTUS. On January 19, 2021, it was Martin who called the final press lid for the Trump White House. Upon her exit from the White House, Martin celebrate her time with the Trump administration on Instagram (above), writing, "It's impossible to adequately put into words—a goodbye that thoroughly thanks the people, memories and place that gave my life immeasurable purpose and happiness... You made this House a home."
Margo Martin now serves as Trump's deputy director of communications
These days, Margo Martin spends her time serving as Donald J. Trump's deputy director of communications. Martin's typical day includes planning campaign rallies for the presidential hopeful, attending said rallies, and keeping his supporters up to speed. On January 28, Martin took to Instagram to document her travels on Instagram. "On the road again," she penned, along with a photo of herself grinning from ear to ear in front of Donald J. Trump's private jet, aptly dubbed Trump Force One.
Martin has also racked up several flyer miles aboard Trump Force One while accompanying the former president to and from various criminal trial proceedings. Aside from her appearance at Trump's June 2023 Miami arraignment, wherein Fox mistook the then-27-year-old for Melania Trump, she's also been present at Trump's Manhattan criminal trial over alleged hush money payments doled out to adult film actor and director Stormy Daniels, aka Stephanie Clifford.
Unfortunately, Martin may also be implicated in some of Trump's legal problems. The story goes that Martin regularly recorded Trump's conversations to ensure he was quoted accurately. Alas, in May 2023, CNN exclusively obtained and subsequently released a two-minute audio recording of Trump acknowledging his possession of classified documents long after his time in the White House. (Uh oh.) Per CNN, Martin's lawyer declined to comment. TBD, we suppose.