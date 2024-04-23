What We Know About Donald Trump And Melania Clone Margo Martin's Relationship

Margo Martin made headlines on June 13, 2023, when Fox News mistakenly identified her as Donald J. Trump's wife, Melania Trump. Martin, who works as Trump's deputy director of communications, was spotted entering the Miami courthouse where the former president was arraigned and formally charged with 37 counts of mishandling classified documents. (Donald plead not guilty.) Mere minutes after reporting that Melania was present, however, Fox News anchor John Roberts rectified the error. "We thought that was Melania Trump who was arriving. Apparently, that was not Melania. So, uh, apologies for that," Roberts lamented (via X). "Oh, it was Margo Martin," he clarified. As for the former first lady, she was notably absent from the high-profile court proceeding.

As one can imagine, following Fox's Melania vs. Margo blunder, many took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss the ladies' uncanny resemblance. "Haha the fake Melania, Margo Martin, fooled Fox News at the Trump Arraignment party in Miami," one user tweeted. Meanwhile, another suggested Martin's presence was part of a grander, more sinister plan. "Trump brought one of Melania's body doubles to the Miami Courthouse and #foxnews buys it. The woman is Margo Martin who has 'stood in' whenever Melania was renegotiating the pre-nup," the user tweeted. But aside from being his wife's doppelgänger, what else is there to know about Martin's relationship with the former president?