Kim Kardashian One-Ups Taylor Swift's North West Blow With Dagger To The Heart

Just when we thought Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift's feud was over, Swift's song, "thanK you aIMee," resurrected rumblings of bad blood between them. Issues between Kardashian and Swift reach way back to 2015 when Kanye "Ye" West dropped "Famous," the song in which he claimed he put the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer on the map after he interrupted her 2009 MTV VMAs speech. The following year, Kardashian told GQ that Swift knew about the lyrics to "Famous" and even gave her stamp of approval. The pop star's rep stated that Kardashian's version of events was false, which prompted the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star to leak the phone call to the public, making Swift look like a liar.

Fast forward to the release of "The Tortured Poets Department" and the bonus track "thanK you aIMee." Fans were quick to point out that the capital letters in the title spell out "KIM," with lyrics seemingly referencing Kardashian's daughter, North West (via Genius): "And so I changed your name and any real defining clues / And one day, your kid comes home singin' / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you." The lyrics were another Easter egg, as Kardashian and North once danced to Swift's "Shake It Off" in a now-deleted TikTok video shared on YouTube. Since the release of "TTPD," Kardashian has been silent on the diss track and in a television appearance, she simply remained cool and unbothered.