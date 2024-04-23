Kim Kardashian One-Ups Taylor Swift's North West Blow With Dagger To The Heart
Just when we thought Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift's feud was over, Swift's song, "thanK you aIMee," resurrected rumblings of bad blood between them. Issues between Kardashian and Swift reach way back to 2015 when Kanye "Ye" West dropped "Famous," the song in which he claimed he put the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer on the map after he interrupted her 2009 MTV VMAs speech. The following year, Kardashian told GQ that Swift knew about the lyrics to "Famous" and even gave her stamp of approval. The pop star's rep stated that Kardashian's version of events was false, which prompted the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star to leak the phone call to the public, making Swift look like a liar.
Fast forward to the release of "The Tortured Poets Department" and the bonus track "thanK you aIMee." Fans were quick to point out that the capital letters in the title spell out "KIM," with lyrics seemingly referencing Kardashian's daughter, North West (via Genius): "And so I changed your name and any real defining clues / And one day, your kid comes home singin' / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you." The lyrics were another Easter egg, as Kardashian and North once danced to Swift's "Shake It Off" in a now-deleted TikTok video shared on YouTube. Since the release of "TTPD," Kardashian has been silent on the diss track and in a television appearance, she simply remained cool and unbothered.
Kim Kardashian says she's all good
During an April 22 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" — her first since "thanK you aIMee" came out — Jimmy Kimmel asked Kim Kardashian how she's doing, and she replied, "Life is good." Later in the interview, Kimmel stated, "Obviously, people are interested in your life and the things that you do and they write things. Sometimes they're true, sometimes they're not and I have some things that are kind of interesting I want to run by you and you tell me if they're true or false." He then proceeded to ask her if she blow dries her jewelry before she puts it on. A fan replied in the comment section, "[Missed] opportunity for Jimmy to address Taylor Swift's song, [thanK you aIMee]." Another guessed, "I'm sure she had her PR people ask him to stay away from those types of questions."
While Kardashian did not address Taylor Swift's shade on national television, she's not above throwing some of her own. As captured by a user on X, formerly Twitter, the reality star shared a group pic in her Instagram Stories with none other than Swift's ex-bestie, Karlie Kloss, with whom Swift was rumored to have a falling out. "This pic is from 2022 why is Kim posting it now," a fan asked. "You know damn well why," another replied. The pic could have been Kardashian's sweet revenge as it was reported that she was freaking out over Swift's song and the consequences it inflicted.
Kim Kardashian was reportedly humiliated by Taylor Swift's dig
Everyone knows not to get on Taylor Swift's bad side, lest she write a scathing song about you. Ask Kim Kardashian, who acted shady toward Swift and felt the repercussions of her long feud with the songwriter. As reported by the Daily Mail, a source shared, "Taylor has humiliated Kim and she knows that there is nothing she can do about it. Kim got what she feared was coming to her eventually, and is now backed in a corner because she knows Taylor's army will destroy her if she says anything." The insider continued, "She is going to stay silent and hopes it will go away — but her friends know that it has only just started. Fans are already spamming her Instagram posts with 'thanK you aIMee.'"
Sure enough, after Kim posted a shady Instagram pic of the Kardashian sisters wearing black bikinis for Kourtney Kardashian's birthday shout-out, a fan wrote, "aiMee put a crappy picture of her sister for her sis bday. Tipical [sic] aiMee behavior." Another admonished, "You should've [apologized] when Kris had asked you to. Always listen to your mother, Kim, learn from Kylie." It looks like the feud between Kim K and Tay Tay is 2024's biggest yet.