Donald Trump Aide Margo Martin's Lavish Lifestyle Is Almost Unreal

Donald Trump promised to "drain the swamp," rooting out corruption and limiting the influence of deep-pocketed lobbyists. Donald railed against the rich and powerful "elites," painting himself as a populist dedicated to championing the poor and working class. It was a hard sell, given Donald's gold-plated Manhattan penthouse, luxurious Florida estate, and private jets. Still, clearly, he has succeeded at least once so far. It's not just Donald who's living the vida loca, though. In addition to the entire Trump clan, his aide, Margo Martin, lives a lavish lifestyle that would put many an elitist, even Melania Trump, to shame.

The striking resemblance between Melania and Donald's deputy director of communications hasn't gone unnoticed. In an embarrassing June 2023 blunder, Fox News mistook the two. It erroneously reported that Melania accompanied Donald to a Miami court when it was actually a sunglasses-wearing Martin. Per Insider, John Roberts was forced to admit, "Apparently, it was not Melania. A day like today, with so many comings and goings, it's easy from a distance to mistake two people."

It's also an easy mistake, given Melania's ever-increasingly rare public appearances with Donald. For instance, Melania was noticeably missing on Donald's first day in court on April 15 when he faced 34 counts of falsifying records. However, Martin was there by his side, and she looked as polished and glamorous as ever. This is hardly a surprise given the extent of Martin's wildly lavish lifestyle, which she proudly shares with her nearly 40,000 Instagram followers.