Paula Deen Reemerges With Lara Trump & Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing

If Paula Deen is trying to get in the public's good graces, she's not doing herself any favors by hanging out with Lara Trump, as people have roasted her latest meetup with the political figure.

It's been a while since Deen has made headlines, as one scandal ruined her Food Network career forever. In 2013, a former employee filed a lawsuit against Deen, accusing the famous chef and her brother of numerous counts of discrimination during employment. Deen didn't shy away from her sketchy past, admitting in the deposition of the case that she used the N-word when a Black man attempted to rob a bank where she once worked. When asked if she has used the racial slur since, Deen responded, "I'm sure I have, but it's been a very long time." After the lawsuit, the public canceled the chef, and her career took a major hit.

For years, the public hadn't heard about Deen, but she has since been thrown back into the spotlight for hanging out with Lara Trump. Trump shared a video of her and Deen on social media in awe of the meal she cooked for her and other people in attendance. She captioned the post, "Dinner at Paula's." It's the crossover that no one could have expected, but it isn't surprising. This hangout between Deen and Trump makes a lot of sense to many, and it has them all saying the same thing.