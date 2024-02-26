The Shady Side Of Lara Trump

Some of Lara Trump's controversial past behavior started getting dredged up when she decided to quit standing in the shade of her in-laws and make a power grab of her own. While campaigning to become co-chair of the Republican National Committee, she did something far worse than throwing a little shade at all Republican candidates whose last names aren't Trump — she vowed to curse them with a financial blackout.

Lara, who is the wife of Donald Trump's son Eric Trump, revealed that she's willing to let the coffers of Republicans running for office nationwide run dry to get her father-in-law back in the White House. During an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" (shared by DNC War Room on X), Lara shared her plans for how the RNC's cash would be distributed under her watch. "Every single penny will go to the number one and the only job of the RNC, that is electing Donald J. Trump as president of the United States," she promised.

According to Reuters, Lara also said that some of the funds might go toward paying Donald's ballooning legal expenses for his various court cases. One of Donald's opponents in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, Nikki Haley, slammed the Trumps' plan to gain more control over the Republican party — and its finances. "We don't have kings in this country," she said on Fox News (via Republican Accountability on X).

Lara's remarks reminded some users on X, formerly known as Twitter, of another monetary controversy that she was once embroiled in.