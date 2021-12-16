Lara Trump Has The Internet Seeing Red Over Her Comments About January 6th

While Donald Trump might be largely the most outspoken member of his brood, it seems that a number of the Trump family scions have taken cues from their patriarch when it comes to addressing the public. There's Donald Trump Jr., the ex-president's likely political heir apparent, who, as his father once did, repeatedly uses his official Don Jr. Twitter account to deliver incendiary claims and bombastic declarations like it's a true calling. There's Eric Trump, who more or less does the same, albeit while generally garnering less press than his father or brother. And then there's Lara Trump, Eric's wife and the elder of Trump's daughters-in-law. Unlike her husband or the erstwhile president, Lara is privy to a readily accessible audience thanks to her current gig as a Fox News contributor, a conservative network that has never been shy in its support for the 45th president.

It's no surprise, then, that Lara would have a few choice phrases regarding the current probe into the events leading up to January 6 and attempting to piece together whether members of the Trump administration had any knowledge of what would ensue. Now, it seems Lara has joined the Trump-loving chorus by doing her best to cast blame on political rivals, one of whom was present at the Capitol on January 6 — and whose life was threatened by the hundreds who laid siege to the Capitol that day.