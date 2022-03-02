Expert Says Biden's Trademark Whisper Goes Deeper Than You Might Think - Exclusive

Those who are familiar with President Joe Biden's speeches know that he often changes the volume of his voice, sometimes speaking with an intense volume, while other times reverting to a low murmur or even a whisper to get his points across. And the president's State of the Union address was no different. Although Biden started out strongly, speaking about the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine, about halfway through, he slipped into that lower-volume voice for a moment or two.

Much has been made about Biden's speaking cadence and sound levels, with some, like conservative activist Brigitte Gabriel, calling his whispering "creepy" when he notably spoke softly during a White House press conference, reported Newsweek. Others have wondered if perhaps his different volume levels are just the result of a very experienced politician, who would speak in more of a whisper to emphasize his point and draw people in to what he was saying. Others drew comparison of Biden's speaking voice to that of his predecessor, who would spend most of his speeches shouting or declaring things loudly, per the Associated Press. However, according to Jess Ponce III, the president of Media 2x3 and a coach, consultant, and author, Biden's whispers may be indicative of something else altogether.