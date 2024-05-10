The Real Truth Of Karen Gillan

By 2010, Karen Gillan had made her lifelong dream of becoming an actor a reality. The Scottish-born star hit the big time when she was cast as Amy Pond in the epic sci-fi franchise "Doctor Who," a role which lasted three years. She eventually felt like it was time to move on from the show, admitting to IGN, "It just felt right! I like to go on instinct." Gillan obviously knew big things were on the horizon.

It wasn't long after leaving "Doctor Who" that she made the leap from the U.K. to the U.S., and Gillan quickly became a household name thanks to her roles as Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Ruby Roundhouse in the "Jumanji" franchise. Her first decade in the U.S. led to a myriad of TV and theater roles too, and she even did a stint on Broadway.

Over the years, Gillan has become best known for her action roles, but there's much more to Gillan than her dance-fighting moves. If you've ever wondered what her biggest guilty pleasure is, or what skill she hasn't mastered yet, then look no further. We've got you covered with all the lesser-known details about the redheaded actor.