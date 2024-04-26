Everything We Think Will Happen When Prince William Becomes King

It's a lot of people's dream to become a royal, but only a handful actually get to experience what it's like to become king or queen. From the moment he was born, Prince William was given the hefty burden of one day becoming the future king of England. Although he had a huge responsibility for his future, his parents, King Charles and Princess Diana, tried to give him as normal of an upbringing as possible. So much so that according to Andrew Morton's book, "William and Catherine: Their Lives, Their Wedding," Prince William had even considered becoming a policeman as a kid. However, his brother, Prince Harry, reminded him of the important duty he has in his future. Prince Harry told William, "You can't, you have to be king."

As the years went by, Prince William grew more accustomed to the idea of becoming the future monarch, but it's not something he desperately wants. In a resurfaced clip from 2016 (via Marie Claire), William had told Nicholas Witchell that while he hopes to be a "modern king," it's "not at the top of [his] priority list." He continued, "I certainly don't lie awake at night waiting or hoping for it because it sadly means my family has moved on and I don't want that." While Prince William may not want to rush his ascent to the throne, it will eventually happen, and when it does, things will change. So, we're breaking down everything that will happen when Prince William inevitably becomes king.