If King Charles Dies First, This Is What Will Happen To Queen Camilla
We have seen the royal family handle what feels like every situation possible, from affairs to members leaving altogether. With everything they have been through over the years, it seems that they are prepared for just about every scenario possible. But with King Charles' latest cancer diagnosis, many questions have been raised as to what would occur if he were to tragically pass away. Specifically, what would happen to his wife, Queen Camilla?
King Charles ascended the throne after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in September 2022. Queen Elizabeth knew her days were dwindling, and she had a plan titled "Operation London Bridge," which detailed what would follow in the days after her death. Although Charles immediately became king after his mother's passing, it wouldn't be until May of the following year that his coronation would take place. The same day Charles became king, Camilla was also crowned queen consort.
The couple were only in their titles for a brief period before it was revealed in February 2024 that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. His diagnosis was completely unexpected and had everything saying the same dark thing – what would happen if he were to pass? We expect Prince William to take over the monarchy, but what about Camilla? Would she stay queen? Would she have any royal role? So many questions are up in the air, but we have the answers.
Queen Camilla title would change...again
Queen Camilla has gone through her share of royal titles over the years, and it would change again if King Charles were to pass away. Originally, in preparation for Queen Elizabeth's death, Camilla was going to be referred to as princess consort. However, Elizabeth had shared a statement before her passing, revealing the official title that Camilla would become after her death. She said, "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."
After Elizabeth's death, Camilla became queen consort. However, the title of consort was later dropped during King Charles' coronation. As long as he is alive, Camilla will be referred to as queen. However, if Charles were to sadly die, Camilla's title would face a slight change. The royal would be known as Queen Dowager Camilla. Dowager refers to the widow of a king and was first used by Queen Adelaide in 1830. Over the years, we have seen several queens outlive the monarch, most recently Queen Elizabeth's mother, although she didn't go by queen dowager. Still, Queen Dowager Camilla is the reported title she would take if Charles were to suddenly pass away.
Much of Queen Camilla's fate would be in the hands of Prince William
Queen Camilla would not take over the throne if King Charles were to pass away. The throne must remain in the royal bloodline, which means Prince William would take over. William will take on a new wave of responsibilities, including much of Camilla's fate. Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, told USA Today, "The new King William would call all the shots, it would be down to him — in accordance to his father's and stepmother's wishes, of course. But every aspect of her public and private life would be reviewed." They're not kidding when they say every aspect will be reviewed, from her title to where she lives.
Prince William will also decide what Queen Camilla's role in public-facing duties will be. Some queens who became widows moved on with their lives more privately, whereas others stayed in the public eye. Over the years, Camilla has devoted much of her life to charitable causes. Royal correspondent Cameron Walker told Express, "Camilla ... has done brilliant work with charities within the United Kingdom. She's a patron of a number of them." So, if King Charles were to pass, many suspect that she would continue to do her charitable work with the approval of the new king.