If King Charles Dies First, This Is What Will Happen To Queen Camilla

We have seen the royal family handle what feels like every situation possible, from affairs to members leaving altogether. With everything they have been through over the years, it seems that they are prepared for just about every scenario possible. But with King Charles' latest cancer diagnosis, many questions have been raised as to what would occur if he were to tragically pass away. Specifically, what would happen to his wife, Queen Camilla?

King Charles ascended the throne after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in September 2022. Queen Elizabeth knew her days were dwindling, and she had a plan titled "Operation London Bridge," which detailed what would follow in the days after her death. Although Charles immediately became king after his mother's passing, it wouldn't be until May of the following year that his coronation would take place. The same day Charles became king, Camilla was also crowned queen consort.

The couple were only in their titles for a brief period before it was revealed in February 2024 that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. His diagnosis was completely unexpected and had everything saying the same dark thing – what would happen if he were to pass? We expect Prince William to take over the monarchy, but what about Camilla? Would she stay queen? Would she have any royal role? So many questions are up in the air, but we have the answers.