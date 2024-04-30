Taylor Swift Exes Who Went On To Fall For Swifties
For every celebrity who has been critical of Taylor Swift, there seem to be dozens who adore her. Perhaps it shouldn't be too shocking that she counts so many stars among her fans, seeing as how Tay Tay fever is a worldwide phenomenon. But what is somewhat surprising is that some of Swift's exes have found love with diehard Swifties.
It makes smart business sense for Swift's former flames to settle down with fans who proudly proclaim that they enjoy her music. After the singer goes all scorched-earth on her exes in her songs, the beleaguered muses might save themselves from future lyrical lashings by proving that they're down with the Swifties. Their standings with the Swifties themselves might even improve.
According to Jake Gyllenhaal, some of his ex's fans can't seem to forgive and forget the hurt they believe Swift suffered during her relationships. While discussing the topic of Swifties, he kinda suggested that his ex needs to speak now and tell them that they need to calm down. "I think it's important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one's name," he told Esquire. Sadly, he didn't share how he feels about his ex, Reese Witherspoon, being a Swiftie. (In case you're curious, her favorite "The Tortured Poets Department" track is "So Long, London.") But Witherspoon has nothing on the dedication of the fans who dated Swift's exes after they had songs written about them.
Joe Jonas was in relationships with two Swifties
When Taylor Swift appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2008 and revealed that Joe Jonas had dumped her during a phone call that didn't even last 30 seconds, it seemed that the exes would never ever be able to stand being in the same room together. But by June 2015, Swift and her boo at the time, Calvin Harris, were going on a double date with Jonas and Swift's "squad" member Gigi Hadid.
Hadid and Jonas didn't date for long, but it seemed the poor Jo Bro was cursed to fall in love with Swifties. When Swift released "Mr. Perfectly Fine" in 2021, the general consensus among her fans was that it was about Jonas. His wife at the time, Sophie Turner, had something to say about the song. "It's not NOT a bop," she wrote on her Instagram Story. The "Game of Thrones" star tagged Swift, who replied, "Forever bending the knee for the [crown emoji] of the north."
Fast forward to September 2023. By then, Jonas had divorced Turner, but the queen of the north had cemented her friendship with the queen of sandcastles. "Taylor has opened her home to Sophie," a source told People. "Sophie is welcome there any time. Taylor continues to be a great friend." A few weeks later, Swift was photographed in NYC hanging out with a group of famous friends that included Turner and Hadid. The lone wolf dies but the squad survives.
Taylor Lautner married a super Swiftie named Taylor
The love story of Taylor Swift and her "Valentine's Day" co-star Taylor Lautner didn't end with their 2009 breakup. The two became good friends, and Lautner later learned a lovely factoid from his wife, a "diehard Swiftie" whose name is also Taylor. (To make things less confusing, she goes by Tay.) "She let me know that I'm the only ex without a diss track now," Lautner told People in 2023. According to Tay, she and Swift have also become good pals, so she's living the Swiftie dream. On "The Squeeze," the podcast that the Lautners co-host, Tay said of her new friend, "She's hysterical. It's been so fun to get to know her."
Here's a fun tidbit of trivia about the married Taylors: they were in Kansas City for the Eras Tour at the same time Travis Kelce was plotting to shoot his shot with Swift by giving her a friendship bracelet. However, Kelce attended the July 8 concert, while the Taylors were at the July 7 show for a special reason: Swift invited Lautner onstage to share the moment she premiered her "I Can See You (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)" music video, in which Lautner stars. After the concert, all three Taylors teamed up to hilariously recreate the Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man meme. "Shout out to Tay Lautner for being so awesome to hang with on set," Swift tweeted. "The Tale of 3 Taylors."
The chilling adventures of Kiernan Shipka and John Mayer
In 2022, rumors swirled that "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" star Kiernan Shipka was dating one of Taylor Swift's most infamous exes, John Mayer. They were spied embracing inside the Sunset Tower Hotel's Tower Bar and dining at Giorgio Baldi. According to the Daily Mail, eyewitnesses said the pair spent four hours at the Santa Monica eatery.
As of this writing, the actor and singer haven't confirmed or denied if they are or were dating. It's not hard to see why they might want to keep such info classified; many people would consider Mayer being 23 years older than Shipka a major red flag.
An uncomfortably large age gap is a topic Swift has explored in her songwriting, having been in such a situation herself. "I'll get older but your lovers stay my age," she sings in "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)." Interestingly, Shipka once listed "All Too Well" as one of her favorite Swift songs on her Instagram Story. However, that was before the longer version with the scathing line about eternally youthful love interests dropped. Other signs of Shipka's Swiftiehood were her attendance at a 2015 concert and her fangirling over the singer the previous year when they bumped into each other at a West Hollywood boutique. And now she's hanging with the guy believed to be the inspiration for the lyric, "Don't you think I was too young to be messed with?"
Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski praised Taylor Swift
Several of Taylor Swift's exes have spoken about her after their breakups, and what they've had to say isn't always negative. In an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," Harry Styles tried to find the bright side of being the possible inspiration for some of the songwriting that doesn't paint Swift's exes in the best light. "She's a great songwriter. So at least they're good songs," he said. The model Styles was filmed kissing in March 2023, Emily Ratajkowski, initially didn't feel the same way about Swift's songs. In fact, she didn't even give Swift a chance to convince her that the global superstar was worthy of her adoration.
On her "High Low" podcast, Ratajkowski confessed to being a music snob growing up. Little did she know she was committing quiet treason by snubbing Swift from her Spotify playlist. "I was not a Swiftie and now I'm like, 'You know what that means? That means I was a misogynist that I didn't f*** with Taylor Swift,'" she said. It wasn't just listening to the singer that transformed Ratajkowski into a full-blown Swiftie; she also attended one of Swift's concerts and was impressed by the quality of her live performance. "If you don't like Taylor Swift, then you don't understand things," she concluded.
As for whatever happened with Ratajkowski and Styles, it didn't last long; a few months later, Styles was spotted looking loved up with actor Taylor Russell — yup, another Taylor.
Calvin Harris' wife microdoses Taylor Swift's music
After their 2015 breakup, Calvin Harris put Taylor Swift on blast on social media. In since-deleted tweets, he complained about the singer revealing that she co-wrote the Rihanna song "This Is What You Came For" with him. He was upset because Swift had previously decided to be identified in the songwriting credits under a pseudonym. Harris later revealed that he regretted his tweet tantrum, telling British GQ, "It was completely the wrong instinct." By 2024, he was capable of clapping for his ex at the Grammys — even though it's thought that Swift's brutal 2019 song "I Forgot That You Existed" might be about him. (She did act like he didn't exist when she walked by his table.)
Harris' wife, radio host Vick Hope, was at the Grammys with him, and it turns out that she's a Swiftie who jams out to the singer's music at opportune times. "As soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift," she confessed on "Going Home with Vick, Katie and Jamie." From the sounds of it, she probably didn't cram in the entirety of "The Tortured Poets Department" during an absence that lasted over two hours. "That's just when I get my little fill ... just a couple of songs, get it out of my system and then it's done," she added. For other Swifties, it must seem like torture to listen to the singer's music this way.