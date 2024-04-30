Taylor Swift Exes Who Went On To Fall For Swifties

For every celebrity who has been critical of Taylor Swift, there seem to be dozens who adore her. Perhaps it shouldn't be too shocking that she counts so many stars among her fans, seeing as how Tay Tay fever is a worldwide phenomenon. But what is somewhat surprising is that some of Swift's exes have found love with diehard Swifties.

It makes smart business sense for Swift's former flames to settle down with fans who proudly proclaim that they enjoy her music. After the singer goes all scorched-earth on her exes in her songs, the beleaguered muses might save themselves from future lyrical lashings by proving that they're down with the Swifties. Their standings with the Swifties themselves might even improve.

According to Jake Gyllenhaal, some of his ex's fans can't seem to forgive and forget the hurt they believe Swift suffered during her relationships. While discussing the topic of Swifties, he kinda suggested that his ex needs to speak now and tell them that they need to calm down. "I think it's important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one's name," he told Esquire. Sadly, he didn't share how he feels about his ex, Reese Witherspoon, being a Swiftie. (In case you're curious, her favorite "The Tortured Poets Department" track is "So Long, London.") But Witherspoon has nothing on the dedication of the fans who dated Swift's exes after they had songs written about them.