The One Plastic Surgery Procedure HGTV's Christina Hall Regrets

Christina Hall has struggled with health issues for years, but no medical professional or test has gotten to the root cause. In her quest, the HGTV star started looking at an unlikely culprit: her breast implants. One of her main complaints is stomach pain, a symptom she has experienced intermittently since 2016, she shared in an October 2021 Instagram post. She was put on several different medications, but all they did was mask the pain. Hall wanted to get to the why, and that's why she started looking at her implants.

But beyond the breast augmentation surgery, Hall has other, more definitive causes of some of her unexplained symptoms, many of which point to autoimmune conditions like Hashimoto's disease, PCOS, and Raynaud's syndrome. In December 2022, the "Flip or Flop" alum revealed she tested high for lead and mercury. "Most likely from all the gross houses I've been in (the bad flips)," she wrote in an Instagram Story (via Today). Hall's scan also detected abnormal bacterial growth in her small intestines.

The heavy metal poisoning and bacteria overgrowth could explain some of her ailments — but not all. Even though she underwent treatment for both, she still wanted to investigate her implants as a possible cause. "So we are first detoxing of all this through herbs and IVs and then see how I feel and tackle implants," she wrote. While Hall has managed her symptoms through diet, stress-management techniques, and medical treatments, she wants to get to the bottom of it.