Christina Hall Goes To Extreme Lengths To Clear Up Her Health Issues

When you live your life on one reality show after another, there likely are not many secrets you can keep. Fans first met Christina Hall on "Flip or Flop," and then her spinoffs "Christina on the Coast" and "Christina in the Country." From the shows, Hall has amassed quite a following on social media, with over 1.8 million followers on Instagram alone.

The mother of three shares many updates about her personal life on the platform, including some health issues she has been dealing with. On December 17, 2022, Hall posted a short video of herself doing LED light therapy. "I've had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now I'm considering the thought that this could be Breast implant related," she initially shared before listing off some of her ailments like "Inflammation, autoimmune issues, unexplained skin rashes," just to name a few.

A few days later, Hall took to social media (via Today) for another health update via her Instagram stories, announcing that doctors diagnosed her with mercury and lead poisoning. Interestingly enough, Hall told fans that she believed the diagnosis stemmed from spending a lot of time flipping "gross houses" with her now ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, on their hit HGTV show "Flip or Flop." She also shared with fans that she had a little bit of "intestine bacteria overgrowth." Hall continued, "So we are first detoxing all of this through herbs and IV and then see how I feel and tackle implants." Now, she's sharing another update.