Christina Hall Goes To Extreme Lengths To Clear Up Her Health Issues
When you live your life on one reality show after another, there likely are not many secrets you can keep. Fans first met Christina Hall on "Flip or Flop," and then her spinoffs "Christina on the Coast" and "Christina in the Country." From the shows, Hall has amassed quite a following on social media, with over 1.8 million followers on Instagram alone.
The mother of three shares many updates about her personal life on the platform, including some health issues she has been dealing with. On December 17, 2022, Hall posted a short video of herself doing LED light therapy. "I've had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now I'm considering the thought that this could be Breast implant related," she initially shared before listing off some of her ailments like "Inflammation, autoimmune issues, unexplained skin rashes," just to name a few.
A few days later, Hall took to social media (via Today) for another health update via her Instagram stories, announcing that doctors diagnosed her with mercury and lead poisoning. Interestingly enough, Hall told fans that she believed the diagnosis stemmed from spending a lot of time flipping "gross houses" with her now ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, on their hit HGTV show "Flip or Flop." She also shared with fans that she had a little bit of "intestine bacteria overgrowth." Hall continued, "So we are first detoxing all of this through herbs and IV and then see how I feel and tackle implants." Now, she's sharing another update.
Christina Hall gets candid
Christina Hall is coming clean about health issues that she has been dealing with for years. According to Page Six, the mother of three took to her Instagram stories in late January to share more details about her mercury and lead poisoning diagnosis. The "Christina on the Coast" star explained that she was on a "mission" to figure out what had been causing her problems, so she did "did an expensive, super extensive panel, and I got all my results back ... it tests for like 100 different types of molds and metals and bacterias," she explained.
Hall then went into a lot more detail about the results. "My highest level of toxicity came back as an abnormal amount of gut bacteria... which is like SIBO [Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth]... and also parasites," she explained, "So those were my biggest conditions, and then after that obviously I have a little bit of heavy metals going on too." She also added that the parasite cleanse she was doing was pretty "brutal" for her, but she remained hopeful that it would help her sort things out.
Hall also spoke about some health issues in 2021 with another detailed Instagram share. "I've suffered on and off since 2016 with extreme stomach pain. It has been written off as stress and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills/meds but luckily I realized masking it wasn't the answer," she explained, reminding fans to "advocate" for their health.