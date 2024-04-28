The Stunning Transformation Of Social Media Star Alix Earle

Since the dawn of social media, numerous stars have emerged from the ranks of Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and the like. Among these is Miami-based social media influencer Alix Earle, who has amassed more than 10 million followers combined on Instagram and TikTok. She's been dubbed "the internet's it girl" by Variety, which reported that Earle was No. 1 in 2023's annual "Taking Stock with Teens" survey as the most popular media personality among the Gen Z demographic, topping the likes of Taylor Swift and Mr. Beast. That achievement was made all the more impressive by the fact that she'd never before even made it into that survey's top 10, let alone rule it.

While Earle has come to have many irons in the fire, her bread and butter remains TikTok, where she's amassed nearly 900 million likes. The key driver to that success has been her "get ready with me" videos, in which she films herself putting on makeup and demonstrating her skincare routine while sharing her thoughts in a casual, conversational style that has clearly connected with people.

It's been a wild ride — and considering she turned 23 in December 2023, it's only just begun. To find out more, read on to experience the stunning transformation of social media star Alix Earle.