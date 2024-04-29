The Shady Side Of Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert has a handful of celebrity haters and a bit of a shady side, but it would be remiss of us to discuss his controversial behavior without pointing out that he's sometimes stirring up "good trouble" when he's causing offense. An example is his 2009 "American Music Awards" performance, during which he kissed his male bass player. The ensuing backlash exposed a double standard: Straight female performers (think Britney Spears and Madonna) can get away with locking lips onstage while a gay man kissing another man causes mass hysteria.

According to Lambert, the way some people reacted made him want to push back. "I was like, 'Well, fine. I'm going to lean in and I'm going to be as gay as I f**king can be,'" he recalled during the 2023 Spotlight Initiative Awards Gala Dinner, according to People. But while some considered the primetime kiss a win for the LGBTQ+ community, Lambert told Pride Source in 2012, "I don't always consider myself the best role model in the world."

Some of the former "American Idol" star's shady moments involve other celebs. There was the time Lambert slammed rumors that Theo James might star in a George Michael biopic, and in 2012, he took aim at the cast of the "Les Misérables" movie musical. "The score suffered massively with great actors PRETENDING to be singers," he tweeted. For most Glamberts, the answer to the question "Whataya Want from Me" probably isn't more shade, but there's plenty more where that came from.