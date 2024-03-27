What Adam Lambert Has Said About His Drastic Weight Loss
Adam Lambert has lost a ton of weight in the past and opened up about how he slimmed down using good ol' fashioned diet and exercise. But this time around, he turned to a new trend to shed more than a few pounds.
During a March Instagram Live that has since been deleted from his account, the "American Idol" star revealed that Oprah Winfrey's dramatic weight loss transformation inspired him to open up about his own. After admitting to People that she had used a weight loss drug, Winfrey presented the ABC television event "An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution." Lambert explained to his fans why he got emotional watching the special. "I'm dropping some tea on you guys right now. I've been on Mounjaro for the last, I think, eight months, and I've lost almost 60 pounds. I feel amazing," he said.
A number of celebrities have confessed to using Ozempic to lose weight, and Mounjaro is similar to the popular prescription medication. It's also an injectable used to treat Type 2 diabetes, but it has a different active ingredient: tirzepatide. According to an analysis of multiple studies presented at the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, tirzepatide appears to be more effective than Ozempic's active ingredient, semaglutide, when used for weight loss, and according to Lambert, using Mounjaro hasn't just made him feel better about his physical appearance.
Adam Lambert also shared a mental health update
In a February 2023 Instagram Live, Adam Lambert said he was taking an anti-anxiety medication that had made him a bit heavier. In his more recent update, he revealed he had also been on antidepressants for a time. But Lambert shared that using Mounjaro had a wonderful ripple effect; when he lost weight, his mental health improved, as did his physical well-being. "I feel better; I feel more confident. I feel like my actual body feels better; my digestive system feels more regulated."
Lambert previously gained enough weight that fans took notice. In a February 2023 "Today" interview, he said the criticism of his body began after he dropped his "Holding Out for a Hero" music video that January. "I thought to myself, 'I'm fully aware I'm not the same size I was five years ago,'" he said, adding that he would like his fans to stop commenting on his weight. When an user on X, formerly known as Twitter, did not heed his plea and complained he was "getting too fat," the Queen frontman fired back by revealing he was already far along in his weight loss journey. He also perfectly punctuated his clapback with the title of one of his songs, writing, "I just lost 20 pounds b***h! Hahah WHATAYA WANT FROM ME."
For Lambert, being thinner doesn't equate to being healthy
During his March 2024 Instagram Live, Adam Lambert revealed he has turned to food to self-soothe when dealing with stress and jet lag. He also struggled with emotional eating when he was younger. The entertainer told "On the Morning Jolt" host Larry Flick that he weighed 250 pounds in high school, which caused him to suffer from body image issues. Going on the Jenny Craig diet as a teen helped him lose weight. "For the first time, I felt attractive in a way that I hadn't felt before," he said during his February 2023 Instagram Live.
But Lambert warned his fans not to assume that someone is healthy and happy just because they are on the slimmer side. As an example, he shared that making little money during his early days in Los Angeles was an unwanted form of portion control. "At one point, I was really skinny, but I wasn't eating very well ... I wasn't taking as good of care of myself as I am now," he said. Lambert also shared that he doesn't let his size dictate how he dresses — he's going to be theatrical and fun no matter what. He encouraged his fans to also love the skin they're in and shared a message for critics of his weight: "Let's all try to dig a little deeper because literally it is not the most important thing in the world."