What Adam Lambert Has Said About His Drastic Weight Loss

Adam Lambert has lost a ton of weight in the past and opened up about how he slimmed down using good ol' fashioned diet and exercise. But this time around, he turned to a new trend to shed more than a few pounds.

During a March Instagram Live that has since been deleted from his account, the "American Idol" star revealed that Oprah Winfrey's dramatic weight loss transformation inspired him to open up about his own. After admitting to People that she had used a weight loss drug, Winfrey presented the ABC television event "An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution." Lambert explained to his fans why he got emotional watching the special. "I'm dropping some tea on you guys right now. I've been on Mounjaro for the last, I think, eight months, and I've lost almost 60 pounds. I feel amazing," he said.

A number of celebrities have confessed to using Ozempic to lose weight, and Mounjaro is similar to the popular prescription medication. It's also an injectable used to treat Type 2 diabetes, but it has a different active ingredient: tirzepatide. According to an analysis of multiple studies presented at the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, tirzepatide appears to be more effective than Ozempic's active ingredient, semaglutide, when used for weight loss, and according to Lambert, using Mounjaro hasn't just made him feel better about his physical appearance.