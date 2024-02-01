We Can't Stop Staring At Oprah's Weight Loss Transformation
Oprah Winfrey's weight loss transformation is turning heads.
Despite her professional success, Winfrey has spent much of her multi-decade career struggling to maintain her personal goal weight. Winfrey also weathered public cricism from tabloids, journalists, and TV hosts. In 1985, for example, Winfrey appeared on "The Joan Rivers Show," only to be criticized for her weight and appearance. "No, no, no, you said 50 pounds; you shouldn't let that happen to you; you're very pretty," Rivers said about Winfrey's 50-pound weight gain. "You're a pretty girl and you're single, you must lose weight."
Unfortunately, as The Washington Post noted, Winfrey faced criticism whether she was gaining or losing — sometimes from the same publications. During a 2018 interview with "CBS This Morning," Winfrey attempted to summarize why she'd struggled with her weight over the years. "It's always been, 'I'm on a diet, then I'm off a diet, I'm on a diet, then I'm off a diet, " said Winfrey. "At one point I had a big thyroid issue and fixed that and everything. But I was at my worst point with food cause I'd hurt my ankle in Maui, and I used that as an excuse not to work out. Actually I couldn't work out." Winfrey eventually teamed up with Weight Watchers — which she now partially owns — but she initially experimented with different restrictive diets.
Now, however, Winfrey is much happier with her weight.
Oprah Winfrey celebrated her 70th birthday with a run on beach
Oprah Winfrey turned 70 years old on January 29, 2024, but you can't necessarily tell. The beloved media mogul flaunted her svelte figure as she took a leisurely run on the beach with her dog and friend. Winfrey's Instagram video was soundtracked by Jill Scott's "Golden" — a fitting choice for anyone living their best life. Winfrey also overlaid the video with, "This is 70!" (Look, we'd be that excited, too, if we were keeping up with a much younger jogging buddy!) Unfortunately, Winfrey has limited comments on her posts, but we'll assume the masses are just as happy about Winfrey's stamina. Of course, Winfrey's weight loss is nothing new, as she's been moving through life in a much thinner frame over the past few months.
By the way, Winfrey also spent her birthday basking in gratitude. "Getting older when you have the means to take care of yourself is a gift to be treasured," wrote Winfrey on Oprah Daily. "No day is promised to any of us. So to reach this major milestone feels like grace in action..." she continued. "I begin with praise and end with gratitude. That's my formula for a life that reciprocates in abundance and beauty." Later, Winfrey added, "Seventy resonates, letting you know for sure that there are not as many years remaining as you've already consumed. I take great satisfaction in accepting that regardless of how many more suns are left — the rising each time has been worth it."
Is Oprah Winfrey on Ozempic?
Fans may have gotten used to seeing a slimmer version of Oprah Winfrey in the months leading up to her 70th birthday, but that hasn't stopped the conversation about her methods. For much of 2023, Winfrey was plagued by rumors that she'd secretly used weight loss drugs to drop the pounds. In December 2023, Winfrey owned up to using a weight loss aid for People, though she didn't name-drop which one. "The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for," Winfrey said. "I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."
While many fans have supported Winfrey's transparency, not everyone is happy with her chosen method for weight loss. One of her loudest critics is professional trainer Jillian Michaels, who complained that Winfrey may have had ulterior motives in going public with her use of weight loss drugs. "Oprah has a financial incentive with Ozempic," Michaels told Page Six. "Oprah, I believe, is one of the biggest shareholders of WeightWatchers, and WeightWatchers is now in the Ozempic business."
Michaels continued, "I believe [WeightWatchers] bought a company that provides access to these drugs, now there is a financial interest in these drugs. I think it's important to put that out there right off the bat."