We Can't Stop Staring At Oprah's Weight Loss Transformation

Oprah Winfrey's weight loss transformation is turning heads.

Despite her professional success, Winfrey has spent much of her multi-decade career struggling to maintain her personal goal weight. Winfrey also weathered public cricism from tabloids, journalists, and TV hosts. In 1985, for example, Winfrey appeared on "The Joan Rivers Show," only to be criticized for her weight and appearance. "No, no, no, you said 50 pounds; you shouldn't let that happen to you; you're very pretty," Rivers said about Winfrey's 50-pound weight gain. "You're a pretty girl and you're single, you must lose weight."

Unfortunately, as The Washington Post noted, Winfrey faced criticism whether she was gaining or losing — sometimes from the same publications. During a 2018 interview with "CBS This Morning," Winfrey attempted to summarize why she'd struggled with her weight over the years. "It's always been, 'I'm on a diet, then I'm off a diet, I'm on a diet, then I'm off a diet, " said Winfrey. "At one point I had a big thyroid issue and fixed that and everything. But I was at my worst point with food cause I'd hurt my ankle in Maui, and I used that as an excuse not to work out. Actually I couldn't work out." Winfrey eventually teamed up with Weight Watchers — which she now partially owns — but she initially experimented with different restrictive diets.

Now, however, Winfrey is much happier with her weight.