Meet Madison Buff, The Photographer Behind Kimberly Guilfoyle's Unrecognizable Snaps

It was never more apparent that Kimberly Guilfoyle had changed over the years than when she posted photos from her Impact Wealth magazine feature to Instagram. Guilfoyle posed in various gowns in eye-catching colors for the snaps, which were taken by photographer Madison Buff, who the former Fox News reporter gave a shout-out to on Instagram when posting the pics. The snaps were taken in Palm Beach, where Buff lives, at Mar-a-Lago. Before the Impact Wealth issue was released, Buff offered up an Instagram preview of the 10 looks she captured for Guilfoyle.

The pictorial was divisive, as many of Guilfoyle's detractors bashed the photos on X, formerly Twitter. "Every single dress blinded me, ugliest, most over the top crap I've ever seen," one X user wrote. Several cited the photos to reference the rumors that Guilfoyle had undergone plastic surgery. Meanwhile, fans came to her defense. "Boring,woke millennials/Gen Z have no idea about being gorgeous, getting dressed up and having fun!" one replied.

The Impact Wealth pictures were not the only time Buff collaborated with Guilfoyle, as she has taken both personal and professional shots for the TV personality. For Christmas 2023, the photographer captured a snap of Guilfoyle and friends posing with Santa. Then in March, she photographed Guilfoyle walking the runway in a crimson red dress at a charity event. Impact Wealth was so impressed by Buff's collaborations with Guilfoyle that they wrote an article about the photographer.