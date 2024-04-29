Trump And Ron DeSantis' Hush-Hush Meet-Up Has Everyone Suspecting The Same Thing

One meeting between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis has become all the talk online, and everyone suspects the same thing. This past Sunday, Trump and DeSantis, who have had a complex relationship, sat down for a private lunch in Miami. The two reportedly discussed fundraising techniques for Trump, who has become the Republican presidential nominee. Just months prior, DeSantis had attempted to become the Republican presidential nominee, but Trump defeated him in a landslide in the primary. Still, the governor of Florida garnered some major support, and it looks like the former president is hoping DeSantis will help bring those wealthy donors to Trump's side as he takes on President Joe Biden in the upcoming November election.

The lunch comes on the heels of Trump's rumored VP, Kristi Noem, facing some serious controversy after she admitted to shooting and killing her dog in her memoir. People were appalled by her comment, and she has since doubled down on what she wrote about her dog. She tweeted, "I can understand why some people are upset about a 20 year old story of Cricket ... Even if it's hard and painful. I followed the law and was being a responsible parent, dog owner, and neighbor." Despite her defense, many have seen this as an end to her run for Trump's VP before it even started. Now that people think Trump is back on the hunt for a new VP, his lunch with DeSantis has everyone thinking that the governor is in the running.