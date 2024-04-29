Trump And Ron DeSantis' Hush-Hush Meet-Up Has Everyone Suspecting The Same Thing
One meeting between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis has become all the talk online, and everyone suspects the same thing. This past Sunday, Trump and DeSantis, who have had a complex relationship, sat down for a private lunch in Miami. The two reportedly discussed fundraising techniques for Trump, who has become the Republican presidential nominee. Just months prior, DeSantis had attempted to become the Republican presidential nominee, but Trump defeated him in a landslide in the primary. Still, the governor of Florida garnered some major support, and it looks like the former president is hoping DeSantis will help bring those wealthy donors to Trump's side as he takes on President Joe Biden in the upcoming November election.
The lunch comes on the heels of Trump's rumored VP, Kristi Noem, facing some serious controversy after she admitted to shooting and killing her dog in her memoir. People were appalled by her comment, and she has since doubled down on what she wrote about her dog. She tweeted, "I can understand why some people are upset about a 20 year old story of Cricket ... Even if it's hard and painful. I followed the law and was being a responsible parent, dog owner, and neighbor." Despite her defense, many have seen this as an end to her run for Trump's VP before it even started. Now that people think Trump is back on the hunt for a new VP, his lunch with DeSantis has everyone thinking that the governor is in the running.
The internet goes wild over theory that Ron DeSantis will become Donald Trump's VP
Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis' get-together didn't look like just a lunch gathering to the public. The internet is convinced that this was one of the many discussions to come about the Florida governor becoming Trump's vice presidential candidate. One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, how they think this lunch wasn't just about the fundraising for Trump's presidential run that was reported by sources. They said, "And about the VP nod obviously." Others have expressed the regret that rumored vice president candidate Kristi Noem must be feeling after she revealed she killed her dog, which many believe sparked the search for a new VP. One person wrote, "Kristi is furious." The internet is filled with rumors about DeSantis potentially becoming vice president, and this luncheon has sparked the conversation even more.
However, in the past, DeSantis has vocalized how he has no plans to become Trump's running mate. Back in 2023, when the Florida governor was running to become the Republican presidential candidate, he told Fox News he was not considering a nomination to become the former president's VP. He said, "I've categorically ruled out being VP." DeSantis has had his reasons for not wanting to become vice president, but maybe time has changed his mind, as this lunch has raised questions on whether he may be considering becoming Trump's running mate.