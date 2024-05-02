What Happened To Amy Schumer's Face?
While promoting "Life & Beth" Season 2 in early 2024, Amy Schumer was questioned about why her face looked swollen. The comedian revealed the facial swelling was the result of Cushing syndrome and endometriosis. This disclosure marked a break in the way she normally addresses criticism she receives about her looks. Usually, Schumer calls out body-shamers on the spot and defends her figure.
For example, in 2018, a social media user shared an edited bikini photo that made Schumer look thinner, the "Trainwreck" actor simply shared that she preferred the unedited version. "I like how I really look," she wrote in the comments (via Glamour). "That's my body. I love my body for being strong and healthy and sexy. I look like I'd give a good hug or have a drink with you."
More recently, Schumer has been opening up about her health issues. In 2021, Schumer underwent surgery to remove her uterus and appendix to combat her endometriosis. The chronic disease characterized by the abnormal growth of lining-like tissue outside of the uterus also led to complications when Schumer had her son, Gene. Instead of lasting the typical hour-and-a-half, Schumer's C-section lasted nearly twice that. "Mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis," she said on the "Informed Pregnancy and Parenting Podcast" in 2019 (via People). "And that was really scary." The surgery helped with her symptoms, but endometriosis caused other long-lasting side effects.
Amy Schumer's type of Cushing is non-life threatening
Comments about Amy Schumer's face intensified after she appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on February 14, 2024 prompting her to take to Instagram to address the backlash. But before diving into the why, Schumer clapped back at the backhanded concerns. "Thank you so much for everyone's input about my face! I've enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years," she wrote.
Schumer then explained that her years-long struggles with endometriosis caused imbalances responsible for the swelling. "There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I'm okay," she wrote. A few days later, she shared with News Not Noise that she had been diagnosed with exogenous Cushing syndrome, a condition caused by excessive cortisol in the body, according to the NIH. In her case, it was the result of long-term use of steroid injections to treat endometriosis.
As hard as the journey has been, Schumer's Cushing diagnosis brought relief because some forms of Cushing can be life-threatening. "I feel reborn ... finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I'm healthy was the greatest news imaginable," she told News Not Noise. Undergoing nerve-racking tests while promoting her Hulu series was hard enough, but the internet trolls made it worse. However, the comments prompted her to seek professional help. "That's how I realized something was wrong," she said.
Lyme disease added to Amy Schumer's weight change
Endometriosis and Cushing syndrome aren't the only health struggles Amy Schumer has faced. In September 2020, she revealed she had been diagnosed with Lyme disease. "I have maybe had it for years. Any advice?" she shared on Instagram, revealing she had been prescribed the antibiotic doxycycline to treat it. Amid the news, Schumer's weight change became a subject of speculation again. Schumer noticeably lost a few pounds after her diagnosis, which can be a side-effect of the disease, according to Global Lyme Alliance.
However, the comedian was puzzled by the praise she received. "I definitely like lost a couple pounds. And people's reaction of like, 'You're losing weight,' you know, like they're congratulating you," she told model Hunter McGrady for Yahoo! Life in February 2021. That's not what she expected people to focus on after she revealed a serious health diagnosis. "I'm like, it's really just about my health. I don't know if I lose or gain weight," she said.
Schumer also criticized the role of the media in glorifying weight loss, perpetuating the notion that losing weight is always a sign of health. "My problem with it is that focus, that emphasis on weight. It's just from the media," Schumer told Grady. In the February 2024 Instagram post about her puffy face, Schumer once again criticized the focus on her looks. "I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created ... Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little," she wrote.