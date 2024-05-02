What Happened To Amy Schumer's Face?

While promoting "Life & Beth" Season 2 in early 2024, Amy Schumer was questioned about why her face looked swollen. The comedian revealed the facial swelling was the result of Cushing syndrome and endometriosis. This disclosure marked a break in the way she normally addresses criticism she receives about her looks. Usually, Schumer calls out body-shamers on the spot and defends her figure.

For example, in 2018, a social media user shared an edited bikini photo that made Schumer look thinner, the "Trainwreck" actor simply shared that she preferred the unedited version. "I like how I really look," she wrote in the comments (via Glamour). "That's my body. I love my body for being strong and healthy and sexy. I look like I'd give a good hug or have a drink with you."

More recently, Schumer has been opening up about her health issues. In 2021, Schumer underwent surgery to remove her uterus and appendix to combat her endometriosis. The chronic disease characterized by the abnormal growth of lining-like tissue outside of the uterus also led to complications when Schumer had her son, Gene. Instead of lasting the typical hour-and-a-half, Schumer's C-section lasted nearly twice that. "Mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis," she said on the "Informed Pregnancy and Parenting Podcast" in 2019 (via People). "And that was really scary." The surgery helped with her symptoms, but endometriosis caused other long-lasting side effects.