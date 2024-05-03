Where Tom Cruise & Hayley Atwell Stand After Their Rumored Fling

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell sparked romance rumors while filming "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One," the same project where their characters, Ethan Hunt and Grace, conveniently shared scorching hot chemistry. According to The U.S. Sun, however, Cruise and Atwell made great use of their chemistry long after filming, reportedly dating twice between 2020 and 2022. "They get on really well, and have fantastic chemistry, which is why they decided to quietly give the relationship another try earlier this year," a source shared that June. The actors also reportedly worked much better behind the scenes than in the public spotlight, so they crumbled underneath the fanfare.

The Sun's source expressed similar sentiments a year earlier. "It has been a very intense period of filming together," shared the insider in September 2021. "They really got on well ... but as the latest film winds down they've decided to go back to being friends." They continued, "Their filming schedules are very full-on, and Tom has a number of other commitments coming up and is always shooting around by private helicopter and jet so it just ran its course." However, the source revealed they're still happy to work together and continue to get along well. Given that Cruise and Atwell started filming Part 2 of "Dead Reckoning" in April 2022, let's hope they're still as chummy as people have said!