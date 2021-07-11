What's Really Going On With Tom Cruise And Hayley Atwell?

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell made an appearance together at Wimbledon on Saturday, and it looked like the "Mission: Impossible 7" co-stars were enjoying each other's company.

In photos taken during the event, the pair smiled in the crowd as they watched the matchup between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova. Atwell had on a white, floral-print dress and ivory maxi coat, while Cruise wore a blue suit. They both rocked dark sunglasses, but Atwell's had large, octagonal frames, while the "Top Gun" actor opted for a pair of his signature aviators. He was filmed enthusiastically applauding for Pliskova. However, Barty ultimately won the final.

It was evident that Cruise and Atwell did not mind being seen out in public together. The official Wimbledon Twitter account shared a GIF of Cruise standing up and waving to the crowd, and he even took a small bow. Last December, The Sun reported that he was "secretly" dating Atwell after forming an instant connection with her on the "Mission: Impossible 7" set. A source even claimed that the COVID-19 protocols that caused Cruise so much stress played a role in their supposed romance. "Tom and Hayley hit it off from day one," the insider dished. "Lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer and they've become fairly inseparable." So is their tennis outing proof that something really is going on between them?