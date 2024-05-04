The Tragic Truth About Elton John

Elton John had a complicated relationship with both of his parents, but it was his father, Stanley, who had him walking on eggshells for much of his early life. His father was a flight lieutenant in the Royal Air Force, and when he was at home, John found himself living in a state of terror. Stanley was not just critical and disapproving, but also physically violent.

"That's the way it was in the 50s — you got slapped round the face, you got a good hiding. 'It was bloody good for you' — it wasn't good for me," John told The Guardian. Something as small as taking off a school blazer in the "wrong" way was enough to set Stanley off. John's father later left the family home after finding out about his mother's affair, but their relationship remained fraught.

Stanley hurt John in non-physical ways, too — like being a present and loving dad to his other four sons. "It wasn't that he didn't know how to relate to kids. He left us, remarried and had another family, and by all accounts was a great dad to them. It wasn't children, it was me," John said in an interview with The Sunday Times. Music was a salvation for a young John, who has admitted that his father's disapproval is what motivated him to become successful. They were estranged for 15 years when Stanley died in 1991, and John has expressed disappointment that his dad never came to see him perform live.